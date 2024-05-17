Scottie Scheffler Stretched in His Jail Cell to Warm Up for PGA Championship After Shock Arrest

The 27-year-old Masters champion was charged with felony second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, and disregarding traffic signals from an officer directing traffic after mistakenly attempting to drive around cops who were on the scene following a fatal bus accident that had killed a pedestrian, John Mills , earlier that morning.

After returning to the course for the second round of the PGA Championship, during which he made six birdies and tied for third place on the tournament's leaderboard, Scheffler addressed the incident in a press conference , revealing that he was forced to do his warm-up routine in jail.

"First of all, my sympathies go out to the family of Mr. Mills. I can't imagine what they're going through this morning," Scheffler began. "One day he's heading to the golf course to watch a tournament. A few moments later, he's trying to cross the street, and now he's no longer with us. I can't imagine what they're going through. I feel for them. I'm sorry. My situation will get handled. It was just a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding. I can't comment on any of the specifics of it."

"I feel like my head's still spinning. I can't really explain what happened this morning," he continued. "I did spend some time stretching in a jail cell, that was a first for me. I was just sitting there waiting. I started going through my warm-up. I felt like there was a chance I may be able to still come out here and play and so I started going through my routine. I tried to get my heart rate down as much as I could today but like I said, I still feel like my head is spinning a little bit. But I was fortunate enough to be able to make it back out and play some golf today."