EXCLUSIVE: Scott Peterson Could Seek Parole Under Controversial California Rule

Renowned private investigator Jason Jensen told RadarOnline.com the controversial policy change is playing with fire.

"I think it's absolutely reckless," Jensen said. "As much as social justice lawyers are really focused on leniency toward convicted criminals – 'it's not their fault, they were victims of crimes themselves' – at some point you have to realize that the reason they are in prison is they had their chance and they screwed it up.

"This policy is hazardous to the public's health, and even if there was one new victim, it's one victim too many."

The Criminal Justice Legal Foundation (CJLF) filed the lawsuit in July, arguing the new edict bypassed state lawmakers by "fundamentally changing California's sentencing laws through administrative regulation rather than through laws enacted by the people's elected representatives.""We're talking about people that would have been qualified for the death penalty, OK? So, they are the worst of the worst," said Anne Marie Schubert, the head of CJLF.

"We are talking about cop killers. We're talking about baby killers. We talk about mass shooters. There's a case out of Fresno that happened in the early '90s where a guy killed 10 people, and he pled to life without parole. He would potentially be eligible."