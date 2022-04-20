Scott Disick Caught Poolside With Kim's Former BFF Larsa Pippen On Heels of Ex-Sofia Richie's Engagement

It's not the first time they've been spotted together, leaving several fans with question marks about their relationship status. The absence of Scott’s most recent flame Rebecca Donaldson makes their meet-up all the more curious.

Larsa and Scott were photographed at the Setai Hotel for their friend David Einhorn's birthday. A source at the hotel claims the RHOM star stuck by the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians personality for three hours, only leaving Scott's side to go to the restroom.