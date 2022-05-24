Moving On! Scott Disick Spent Time At Strip Club While Ex Kourtney Kardashian Had Her Wedding
While his ex was getting married, Scott Disick partied at a strip club in New York City, according to a report.
Page Six reports that Disick, 38, was spotted at Sapphire strip club in the early hours of May 23, according to TMZ. He went to the gentlemen's club around 2:30 a.m. with a group of men and women. He stayed for about an hour and chatted with one woman in particular before leaving, Page Six reports.
On May 22, the former "Flip It Like Disick" star detailed his stay at New York City's Casa Cirpiana on an Instagram Story. “Little movie night,” a story showing his room service was captioned.
Disick also posted a photo of a steak dinner, saying "If ya know, ya know." Disick was perhaps planning a longer vacation as he posted a photo from a private jet May 22 saying "Where 2?" He then posted his flight status, saying "Next stop, the beach."
All the while Disick's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, was enjoying her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. Disick's three children with Kardashian, Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, attended the wedding.
The children did not attend previous ceremonies when Kardashian and Barker had a fake wedding in Las Vegas after the Grammys in April nor when they legally got married at a Santa Barbara, California courthouse earlier this month, Page Six reports.
Barker's father, Randy Barker, and Kardashian's grandmother, Mary Jo Campbell, attended the wedding along with some stars. Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were among the stars' celebrity guests, according to the Daily Mail.
Kardashian and Barker started dating in October 2020 before getting engaged the next year, the Daily Mail reports. Barker previously was married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler, while Kardashian dated Disick for nearly a decade.
Disick called Kardashian's engagement to Barker a weight "lifted off him in an April episode of "The Kardashians," noting that his ex was a lot of "work." Kourtney's sister, Khloe Kardashian downplayed Disick's words in a confessional, according to the Daily Mail.
“This is just him being snarky,” Kloe Kardashian said. “He’s acting out. … It’s so clear. It’s so transparent. If Kourtney was such a problem, then why would he want to be with her for so many years?”