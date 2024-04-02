Scott Disick’s Company Hit With $150k Federal Lawsuit Over Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post

Scott Disick’s fashion company was dragged to federal court over an Instagram post featuring Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Backgrid, one of the biggest paparazzi agencies in Hollywood, sued Talentless Inc. in California court. Talentless is an apparel company founded by Disick in 2018.

Backgrid said it took a photo of Kim and and her sister Khloe’s ex hanging out together. The suit claimed Talentless took the image and used it to advertise on Instagram — without paying a license or obtaining consent from Backgrid.

“To promote its brand and sales, Defendants reproduced, distributed, displayed, and created unauthorized derivative works of the Celebrity Photograph on the Instagram Account without consent or license. Defendants violated federal law by willfully infringing BackGrid’s copyrights to at least one Celebrity Photograph on, at least, the Instagram Account,” the suit read.

Backgrid said this isn’t their first time having issues with Disick. “Defendants knew they did not have the right to post the Celebrity Photograph. Among other things, BackGrid had previously filed suit against Mr. Disick for using Backgrid’s photographs on his social media accounts. As such, he was on notice that such use required a license,” the lawsuit read.

“On information and belief, Defendants have driven significant traffic to their Instagram Account and therefore increased its revenues, in large part due to the presence of the sought after and searched-for Celebrity Photograph that frames this dispute. All of this traffic translates into a substantial ill-gotten commercial advantage and brand awareness as a direct consequence of their infringing actions,” Backgrid’s lawyer explained in the 8-page lawsuit.

The company said it attempted to resolve the dispute before filing the lawsuit but Disick’s company “refused to engage in any discussion.” The lawsuit demanded $150k in damages per infringement. Disick's company has yet to respond to the suit.

