Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Tristan Thompson
Exclusive

Scott Disick’s Company Hit With $150k Federal Lawsuit Over Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Post

scott disick
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 2 2024, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Scott Disick’s fashion company was dragged to federal court over an Instagram post featuring Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Backgrid, one of the biggest paparazzi agencies in Hollywood, sued Talentless Inc. in California court.

Talentless is an apparel company founded by Disick in 2018.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick mega
Source: mega

Backgrid said it took a photo of Kim and and her sister Khloe’s ex hanging out together.

The suit claimed Talentless took the image and used it to advertise on Instagram — without paying a license or obtaining consent from Backgrid.

Article continues below advertisement
kanye west demands ex wife kim kardashian take kids out of private school
Source: MEGA
Article continues below advertisement

“To promote its brand and sales, Defendants reproduced, distributed, displayed, and created unauthorized derivative works of the Celebrity Photograph on the Instagram Account without consent or license. Defendants violated federal law by willfully infringing BackGrid’s copyrights to at least one Celebrity Photograph on, at least, the Instagram Account,” the suit read.

Article continues below advertisement

Backgrid said this isn’t their first time having issues with Disick. “Defendants knew they did not have the right to post the Celebrity Photograph. Among other things, BackGrid had previously filed suit against Mr. Disick for using Backgrid’s photographs on his social media accounts. As such, he was on notice that such use required a license,” the lawsuit read.

MORE ON:
Tristan Thompson
Article continues below advertisement
scott disick mega
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“On information and belief, Defendants have driven significant traffic to their Instagram Account and therefore increased its revenues, in large part due to the presence of the sought after and searched-for Celebrity Photograph that frames this dispute. All of this traffic translates into a substantial ill-gotten commercial advantage and brand awareness as a direct consequence of their infringing actions,” Backgrid’s lawyer explained in the 8-page lawsuit.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

The company said it attempted to resolve the dispute before filing the lawsuit but Disick’s company “refused to engage in any discussion.”

The lawsuit demanded $150k in damages per infringement. Disick's company has yet to respond to the suit.

Article continues below advertisement
scott disick
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, until recently, Disick had been keeping a low profile ever since his ex Kourtney Kardashian married Blink-182's Travis Barker. However, recent outings of Disick have caused concern due to his drastic weight loss.

Kourtney's baby daddy has yet to comment on the talk about his weight.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.