Scientology Bombshell: LAPD Closed Shelly Miscavige's Missing Person Investigation Despite Fingerprints Taken During 2013 Meeting Not Matching Records, Reporter Claims
Shelly Miscavige has not been seen by the public since 2007 — and when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department allegedly connected with her following Leah Remini's missing person filing in 2013, her fingerprints reportedly did not match what's in the DMV's system, RadarOnline.com has learned.
That's the bombshell reported by journalist Yashar Ali after six years of investigating. According to his findings, not only did Shelly's prints allegedly not match what was already on record, but he accused the LAPD of working with the Church of Scientology to cover it up.
Remini has called out the police department several times, claiming she was never given an answer when she followed up about what happened to her missing persons report that she filed after leaving the religious group nearly one decade ago.
LAPD Lt. Andre Dawson spoke about the officers meeting with Shelly in the past, claiming she declined to release a public statement. When Dawson was asked if the meeting happened with Scientology officials present, he allegedly responded, "That's classified."
RadarOnline.com has now learned that LAPD's meeting with David Miscavige's wife happened at a coffee shop in West Covina — which, as The Underground Bunker pointed out, is outside the department's jurisdiction.
According to Yashar, Shelly was accompanied by Jeffrey Riffer, who has a link to Scientology since he's famously handled her husband's legal issues. The journalist reported that Shelly's fingerprints were taken at the meeting — and did not conclusively match what the DMV had on file.
Shelly renewed her driver's license at a West Covina DMV office in 2010. She also posed for a photo obtained by Yashar, marking the first picture she's posed for since a Scientology appearance in 2004.
Another interesting piece of the puzzle — Yashar found that the coffee shop's security footage that would have caught Shelly's meeting with the LAPD had allegedly been scrambled.
The journalist also claimed that LAPD failed to tell Shelly about Leah's missing persons filing and accused officers of violating law enforcement standards.
"My sources, and a review of documents, told me that Shelly was not informed that she was the subject of a missing person’s report by the LAPD detectives and that Remini was the one who filed it. There is also no indication that they ascertained why she was missing or what led her to withdraw so severely from life and her friends," Yashar wrote.
"Not presenting Shelly with this critical information goes against every standard practice of law enforcement when a missing adult is found, even if they claim they are voluntarily missing."
The Church of Scientology has long charged that Shelly is not missing, scoffing at Leah's persistence through a legal team or the religious group's spokesperson. “Any reports that [Shelly] is missing are false," a Scientology lawyer told RadarOnline.com in January.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the Church and LAPD for comment.