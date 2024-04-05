Scientology Invests $58 Million Dollars as it Expands Massive Real Estate Hold in Clearwater

Much of the area is now owned by companies managed by Scientologists or the Church of Scientology, surpassing the amount of government-owned properties in a map showing the faith's sweeping presence.

Ikajevs and Porbeni both had their own personal reasons for selling. "At some point, there are more reasons to leave than stick around," Ikajevs, who got rid of his 11-story office building, two Cleveland Street retail buildings, three parking lots and the first-floor retail space in the Waters Edge condo, said. "There's just too many disappointments in downtown and the leadership."

Ikajevs, for his part, said he wasn't looking to sell his single Cleveland Street storefront until last year.