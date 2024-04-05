Scientology Invests $58 Million Dollars as it Expands Massive Real Estate Hold in Clearwater
Limited liability companies managed by a Church of Scientology parishioner made a massive purchase this week, acquiring an 11-story office tower and seven other properties in Clearwater.
Developer Moises Agami's companies paid $57 million in cash on Tuesday, RadarOnline.com has learned, expanding the church's sprawling real estate holdings in the downtown area.
Based on property records, LLCs operated by church members have forked over more than $221 million to acquire the land in Florida — almost all in cash, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Meanwhile, many of the buildings, storefronts, and lots have remained vacant.
Private landowners Daniels Ikajevs and Festus Porbeni were behind the sale, it was revealed.
Much of the area is now owned by companies managed by Scientologists or the Church of Scientology, surpassing the amount of government-owned properties in a map showing the faith's sweeping presence.
Ikajevs and Porbeni both had their own personal reasons for selling. "At some point, there are more reasons to leave than stick around," Ikajevs, who got rid of his 11-story office building, two Cleveland Street retail buildings, three parking lots and the first-floor retail space in the Waters Edge condo, said. "There's just too many disappointments in downtown and the leadership."
Ikajevs, for his part, said he wasn't looking to sell his single Cleveland Street storefront until last year.
"An unstable government is the worst enemy of investors; it does send the wrong message," it was noted. City Manager Jennifer Poirrier said that particular label of the government was unfounded considering they have continued to prepare for the future after recent turnover.
Last year, the city of Clearwater spent $84 million to renovate the waterfront Coachman Park and build The Sound outdoor concert venue.
Since then, Poirrier has reportedly been in contact with church representatives for a potential deal to use some of the 200-plus downtown area properties purchased since 2017.
Prior to this latest development, the church addressed the publication's past report of its growing presence in the downtown Clearwater area back in 2019.
"There is nothing unnatural about Scientologists wanting to live in the same city that houses the international spiritual headquarters of their church," a letter signed by Scientology attorney Gary Soter stated. "The Church was unaware of the significant number of properties owned by Scientologists in the Clearwater area and are delighted you provided the information."