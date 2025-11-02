Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost Faces Backlash Over 'Distasteful' Trump Halloween Gag, MAGA Calls It 'Lazy Shock Humor' and 'Cringe'

The president and first lady handed out candy to children at the White House on Thursday, October 30, reviving Trump's viral 2019 prank where he placed a chocolate bar on a trick-or-treater's head. But Jost's comments about the event sparked controversy.

"My favorite part, though, was when Trump and Melania made a grand entrance to this song, Michael Jackson's 'Thriller,'" Jost said during Weekend Update. "Just the perfect soundtrack to lure kids to a famous mansion," he added, referencing Jackson's Neverland Ranch, where the pop star faced long-standing accusations of child sexual abuse.

Jackson, who died in 2009, always maintained his innocence and was acquitted of all charges in 2005.

Jost continued to mock Trump's interactions with children at the event. "President Trump and the first lady hosted a trick-or-treat event at what's left of the White House," he joked, echoing earlier SNL skits about Trump's supposed remodeling projects. "This is one of my favorite things that the president does because it is so clear that he never trick-or-treated once in his life."