Sarah Jessica Parker Reunites With 'Family Stone' Cast for Emotional Sequel Honoring Late Diane Keaton

The new woman? Hacks’ five-time Emmy winner Jean Smart.

In the original, Parker, as the uptight Meredith Morton, was the odd woman out as she faced gentle, and not so gentle, hazing from the idiosyncratic Stone family.

Writer-director Thomas Bezucha has said the sequel is a way to honor Keaton, who died at 79 in 2025, and "do a good job by the rest of the cast."

Earlier this year, the S-- and the City star said about the sequel, "I'm so excited.... but it's a rather bittersweet quandary given the loss of Diane Keaton."

She previously told a publication, "But it was a very special group of actors, and prior to Diane's passing, there had been conversations with everybody, so I hope that we'll be able to..."