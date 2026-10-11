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Home > Celebrity > Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Reunites With 'Family Stone' Cast for Emotional Sequel Honoring Late Diane Keaton

Split photos of Sarah Jessica Parker and Diane Keaton
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker is back for the 'Family Stone' sequel.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Sarah Jessica Parker has signed on for a sequel to the 2005 holiday classic The Family Stone, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rachel McAdams, Claire Danes, Dermot Mulroney, and Craig T. Nelson are also returning for the film, which finds the family, who lost their beloved matriarch, played by the late Diane Keaton in the original, confronted with a new outsider: Their father has unexpectedly invited someone to meet the family.

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'The Family Stone' Cast Is Back for a Holiday Sequel

Split photos of Sarah Jessica Parker, Diane Keaton and Dermot Mulroney
Source: MEGA

Parker returns for a sequel to 'The Family Stone.'

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The new woman? Hacks’ five-time Emmy winner Jean Smart.

In the original, Parker, as the uptight Meredith Morton, was the odd woman out as she faced gentle, and not so gentle, hazing from the idiosyncratic Stone family.

Writer-director Thomas Bezucha has said the sequel is a way to honor Keaton, who died at 79 in 2025, and "do a good job by the rest of the cast."

Earlier this year, the S-- and the City star said about the sequel, "I'm so excited.... but it's a rather bittersweet quandary given the loss of Diane Keaton."

She previously told a publication, "But it was a very special group of actors, and prior to Diane's passing, there had been conversations with everybody, so I hope that we'll be able to..."

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