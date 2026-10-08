EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker 'Eyes Broadway Return in Annie Revival'
Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
TV icon Sarah Jessica Parker is heading back to the Great White Way to play fading musical diva Dorothy Brock in a major revival of 42nd Street, sources said.
"People forget Sarah Jessica was a Broadway baby long before [SATC's] Carrie Bradshaw," a theater insider told RadarOnline.com. "She was Annie. She can sing, dance and handle eight shows a week. This is Sarah coming home."
Parker Eyes Broadway Return
Parker, 61, famously played the title role in Annie as a child and later starred in Once Upon a Mattress.
But insiders believe 42nd Street could become an old-fashioned theatrical event built around one of the Big Apple's most recognizable stars.
The insider predicted: "Carrie Bradshaw in the ultimate New York musical? Tourists will go crazy."
Sharing The Stage With Her Husband
Parker has enjoyed a long Broadway career, starring in productions including Once Upon a Mattress and Plaza Suite, the latter alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick.
In the play, the two lead actors portray three different couples navigating the ups and downs of love and marriage at various stages of their relationships.