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EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Jessica Parker 'Eyes Broadway Return in Annie Revival'

Sarah Jessica Parker eyes a Broadway return in an 'Annie' revival, fueling talk of a stage comeback.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker eyes a Broadway return in an 'Annie' revival, fueling talk of a stage comeback.

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Oct. 8 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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TV icon Sarah Jessica Parker is heading back to the Great White Way to play fading musical diva Dorothy Brock in a major revival of 42nd Street, sources said.

"People forget Sarah Jessica was a Broadway baby long before [SATC's] Carrie Bradshaw," a theater insider told RadarOnline.com. "She was Annie. She can sing, dance and handle eight shows a week. This is Sarah coming home."

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Parker Eyes Broadway Return

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Sarah Jessica Parker will reportedly play Dorothy Brock in a Broadway revival of '42nd Street.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Sarah Jessica Parker will reportedly play Dorothy Brock in a Broadway revival of '42nd Street.'

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Parker, 61, famously played the title role in Annie as a child and later starred in Once Upon a Mattress.

But insiders believe 42nd Street could become an old-fashioned theatrical event built around one of the Big Apple's most recognizable stars.

The insider predicted: "Carrie Bradshaw in the ultimate New York musical? Tourists will go crazy."

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Parker played the title role in 'Annie' as a child and later starred in 'Once Upon a Mattress.'
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Parker played the title role in 'Annie' as a child and later starred in 'Once Upon a Mattress.'

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Parker has enjoyed a long Broadway career, starring in productions including Once Upon a Mattress and Plaza Suite, the latter alongside her husband, Matthew Broderick.

In the play, the two lead actors portray three different couples navigating the ups and downs of love and marriage at various stages of their relationships.

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