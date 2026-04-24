EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the TV Interview Sarah Ferguson Will NEVER Do After Ex-Husband Andrew Was Left 'Scarred' by His Car-Crash BBC Chat

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 66-year-old, formerly known as the Duchess of York, has received multiple lucrative offers to speak publicly about her life and controversies, including an approach from the BBC's Newsnight – the same program that hosted Andrew's widely criticized 2019 interview about his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

Sarah Ferguson is said to have ruled out one television appearance above all others, as the former duchess distances herself from the kind of high-stakes interview that helped derail her ex-husband Andrew Windsor 's public life.

Ferguson is said to have rejected an interview with 'Newsnight' to avoid a repeat of ex-Prince Andrew's scandal.

They told us: "The Andrew interview still looms very large over any decision-making here. It is seen as a cautionary tale of how a single misjudged appearance can completely reshape public perception, and that is something Sarah is acutely aware of as she considers her next steps."

A source familiar with the situation described the shadow cast by that earlier broadcast.

Ferguson, currently staying at a secluded Austrian resort, is understood to be weighing her options carefully amid renewed scrutiny.

That appearance, conducted by journalist Emily Maitlis, marked a turning point for Andrew, now 66, whose responses – including describing Epstein's behavior as "unbecoming" and claiming he has a medical inability to sweat – drew widespread condemnation and contributed to his withdrawal from royal duties.

The former Duchess received several high-paying offers to share her story on television, insiders claimed.

"This is about control as much as anything else," they noted. "Any future interview would need to be on terms that allow her to feel secure and prepared, rather than exposed to the kind of forensic questioning that defined Andrew's appearance."

Another source said her reluctance also extends beyond one broadcaster.

One insider said, "There is absolutely no scenario in which she would agree to that program. Sarah has seen firsthand the consequences of that format, and she will never put herself in a position where she could face a similar outcome. She will never do Newsnight."

Ferguson has spent recent months largely out of the public eye, re-emerging only briefly at a luxury alpine resort in Austria. The property, located near the exclusive Mayrlife health clinic, is known for attracting high-profile guests seeking privacy and recuperation.

She was recently photographed leaving a black Mercedes with tinted windows, dressed discreetly in heavy-framed glasses and a baseball cap, a marked contrast to her last formal appearance alongside Andrew at a royal funeral seven months earlier.

Friends said the period of relative seclusion has been intentional.

One source said: "Sarah is deliberately stepping back from the noise and giving herself the space to process everything that has happened over the past few years, which by any measure has been incredibly turbulent. There is a strong sense she wants to regain a feeling of control and clarity before making any major public move.

"A televised interview is not something she is approaching lightly – she understands the weight of it, and until she has fully decided how she wants to frame her story and what she is prepared to say, she is in no rush to step back into that spotlight."