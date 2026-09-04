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EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Sought FBI Contact Through Kash Patel'

Sarah Ferguson reportedly sought FBI contact through Kash Patel in newly released communications.
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson allegedly sought FBI contact through Kash Patel in newly released communications.

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Sept. 4 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson – the disgraced former Duchess of York – attempted to put FBI Director Kash Patel in touch with a well-connected friend within weeks of his swearing-in in February 2025, and sources said the high-society outcast may have been looking to flip on Britain's royal family, including ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Fergie is always about looking out for herself, so it would not surprise me if she was trying to work out a deal with the FBI," noted royal expert Hilary Fordwich. "It's in line with everything she has ever done. A tiger doesn't change its stripes. People are who they are. She's always done that."

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Fergie Linked Hervey to FBI Boss

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Kash Patel's spokesperson said he does not know Lady Victoria Hervey.
Source: MEGA

Kash Patel's spokesperson said he does not know Lady Victoria Hervey.

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Newly released emails claim Ferguson, 66, who was married to the scandal-scarred royal formerly known as Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, contacted a senior diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in London to put the FBI boss in touch with Lady Victoria Hervey, her ex-husband's former flame.

While the message misspells the socialite's name as Harvey, after being asked for a reminder about the woman's identity, the attaché tells Patel that he'd supposedly met the blue blood – and Antonia Marshall, an assistant to Fergie – at the Trump International Golf Club and asked for their contact information.

A spokesperson insists that Patel "does not know who this Victoria Hervey person is, as you can see from the emails referenced."

There was no indication from Fergie as to why she sought to put Hervey in touch with the high-ranking lawman, who was then reviewing government investigation files related to the dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, or if she sought an audience with him herself.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Fergie lost her coveted courtesy title of duchess when Andrew, 66, was stripped of his royal honors in late 2025 by his brother King Charles amid growing outrage over the now ex-Duke of York's past friendship with Epstein.

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Fergie Claims Epstein Messages Were Sent Under Threat

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Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly under investigation in the U.K. over alleged misconduct.
Source: Steve Finn/Capital Pictures / MEGA

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is reportedly under investigation in the U.K. over alleged misconduct.

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Andrew, who denies any wrongdoing, is currently being investigated in the U.K. for alleged misconduct and potential links to Epstein-trafficked women.

Fergie, who shares two adult daughters with Andrew, was also extremely close to Epstein. Investigation emails released by the U.S. Department of Justice revealed she continued communicating with the creep after his 2008 conviction in Florida for soliciting prostitution from an underage girl.

However, the former royal claims she only sent the fawning messages to defuse the moneyman's threat to ruin her family.

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Andrew and Fergie Keep Low Profiles

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King Charles stripped his brother Andrew of his royal honors in late 2025.
Source: WPA-Pool / MEGA

King Charles stripped his brother Andrew of his royal honors in late 2025.

Since Andrew was banished from public life, he's kept a low profile at the king's privately owned Sandringham estate.

Meanwhile, Fergie has spent time abroad in Austria, Switzerland and Portugal.

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