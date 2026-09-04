EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson 'Sought FBI Contact Through Kash Patel'

Newly released emails claim Ferguson, 66, who was married to the scandal-scarred royal formerly known as Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996, contacted a senior diplomat at the U.S. Embassy in London to put the FBI boss in touch with Lady Victoria Hervey, her ex-husband's former flame.

While the message misspells the socialite's name as Harvey, after being asked for a reminder about the woman's identity, the attaché tells Patel that he'd supposedly met the blue blood – and Antonia Marshall, an assistant to Fergie – at the Trump International Golf Club and asked for their contact information.

A spokesperson insists that Patel "does not know who this Victoria Hervey person is, as you can see from the emails referenced."

There was no indication from Fergie as to why she sought to put Hervey in touch with the high-ranking lawman, who was then reviewing government investigation files related to the dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, or if she sought an audience with him herself.

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Fergie lost her coveted courtesy title of duchess when Andrew, 66, was stripped of his royal honors in late 2025 by his brother King Charles amid growing outrage over the now ex-Duke of York's past friendship with Epstein.