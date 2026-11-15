EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's New UK Move 'Threatening the Royal Family'

Her return to public life recently came at a London memorial for former boyfriend Paddy McNally, who died aged 88, where she was accompanied by her daughters Princess Beatrice, 38, and Princess Eugenie, 36.

Palace sources told us Ferguson's appearance has unsettled some royal insiders, who believe her renewed presence in influential social circles could complicate efforts to distance the monarchy from past controversies.

One insider said King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, had been "surprised" by the reception Ferguson received at the memorial.

The source claimed: "Their concern now extends way beyond this one appearance, with senior royals apprehensive about Ferguson becoming a regular fixture at prominent London gatherings."

Ferguson was seen greeting fellow mourners warmly at the service for McNally, a Formula 1 businessman with whom she had a relationship before marrying Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, in 1986.

Along with her daughters, she was accompanied by Peter Phillips, 48, who was also among those she greeted.

The appearance followed approximately 11 months during which Ferguson largely avoided public engagements, spending considerable time in Switzerland.

She is now said to be renting a British property costing approximately $13,000 per month.

"Ferguson had initially been apprehensive about attending the memorial for Paddy, but emerged encouraged by the reception to her appearance," the insider noted.

"She is now seeking opportunities to reconnect with former acquaintances and rebuild relationships across London's social establishment – and it is threatening the royal family."