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EXCLUSIVE: Sarah Ferguson's New UK Move 'Threatening the Royal Family'

Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson's latest UK move is said to be making the royal family nervous.

Nov. 15 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

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Sarah Ferguson's return to Britain sparked fresh anxiety within the royal family, amid fears her determination to rebuild her public profile could drag the monarchy back into the controversy surrounding her past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the 67-year-old former duchess is said to have established a new home in Britain after spending much of the past year abroad following her departure from Royal Lodge.

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'It is Threatening the Royal Family'

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Photo of Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Ferguson has established a new home in Britain.

Her return to public life recently came at a London memorial for former boyfriend Paddy McNally, who died aged 88, where she was accompanied by her daughters Princess Beatrice, 38, and Princess Eugenie, 36.

Palace sources told us Ferguson's appearance has unsettled some royal insiders, who believe her renewed presence in influential social circles could complicate efforts to distance the monarchy from past controversies.

One insider said King Charles, 77, and Prince William, 44, had been "surprised" by the reception Ferguson received at the memorial.

The source claimed: "Their concern now extends way beyond this one appearance, with senior royals apprehensive about Ferguson becoming a regular fixture at prominent London gatherings."

Ferguson was seen greeting fellow mourners warmly at the service for McNally, a Formula 1 businessman with whom she had a relationship before marrying Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, in 1986.

Along with her daughters, she was accompanied by Peter Phillips, 48, who was also among those she greeted.

The appearance followed approximately 11 months during which Ferguson largely avoided public engagements, spending considerable time in Switzerland.

She is now said to be renting a British property costing approximately $13,000 per month.

"Ferguson had initially been apprehensive about attending the memorial for Paddy, but emerged encouraged by the reception to her appearance," the insider noted.

"She is now seeking opportunities to reconnect with former acquaintances and rebuild relationships across London's social establishment – and it is threatening the royal family."

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Backlash and Friction with Isolated Ex-Prince Andrew

Photo of Sarah Ferguson with Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie accompanied Ferguson.

Her return is also understood to have caused friction with Ferguson's ex-husband Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who has been living at Marsh Farm near the Sandringham estate.

A source claimed: "Andrew was particularly unhappy about Beatrice and Eugenie's public support for their mother while he remains largely isolated."

Ferguson's drive to re-enter high society comes amid continuing questions about her finances and future career.

Her departure from royal life followed renewed scrutiny of her association with Epstein, the convicted s-x offender whose connections with the world's most famous, rich and powerful figures have generated years of controversy.

She has previously earned money through publishing, television appearances and commercial ventures, although her professional opportunities have now narrowed.

Her most recent children's book was withdrawn from sale last year. Speculation has also surrounded the possibility of Ferguson publishing a memoir addressing her experiences.

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Quiet Rehabilitation Threatens Palace Sanitize Push

Photo of Sarah Fergsuson and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Ferguson's return renewed questions about her past links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Sources said Ferguson is now arranging lunches, meetings and telephone conversations with former contacts in an attempt to restore her professional and social connections.

One insider claimed: "The problem for the royal family is that Sarah is no longer somebody they can quietly manage from behind Palace walls. She has her own home, her own friendships and a very clear determination to reclaim some of the life she enjoyed before everything collapsed.

"There is a genuine concern that her reappearance will keep reopening questions about the monarchy's connections to the Epstein scandal. Charles and William have spent considerable effort trying to move the institution forward, and the prospect of Sarah becoming a familiar face on the London social circuit again would make that considerably harder.

"Establishing a permanent base in Britain changes the situation considerably. Sarah is no longer somebody who can be dismissed as living in exile overseas and occasionally returning for family occasions. She is putting herself back within reach of the people and institutions that once formed her entire world."

They continued, "That creates a difficult situation for the Palace because nothing is preventing her from attending private gatherings, meeting influential friends, or rebuilding her public profile. She may have lost her royal status, but she hasn't lost her connections, and that is what makes her return potentially troublesome.

"Sarah has never been particularly good at accepting that a chapter of her life is finished. She still knows an extraordinary number of wealthy and influential people, and many of those relationships go back decades. The reception she received at Paddy's memorial will have reminded her that there are still people prepared to welcome her."

"She is unlikely to interpret her departure from royal life as a reason to abandon the society she has inhabited for so long," the source added. "That determination to remain visible is precisely what could put her on a collision course with those who would prefer her to maintain a much lower profile.

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Photo of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie with their mother at the memorial.

"Beatrice and Eugenie are in an incredibly awkward position because their loyalty to their mother is entirely understandable, but their continued public association with her inevitably creates complications for the wider royal family. Sarah knows her daughters love her and will want to support her, yet the Palace will be conscious of how those appearances are interpreted.

"The concern is that family occasions and society events could increasingly blur the boundaries between Sarah's private rehabilitation and the monarchy itself. Nobody wants the princesses forced into choosing sides, but that tension could become harder to avoid."

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