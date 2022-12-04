Sandra Bullock's Ex-Husband Jesse James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife, But Admits To Texting Ex

“Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever,” he wrote further. “Every chick that was hanging around back then got told I was in love with you and I couldn’t see them anymore. This was me making efforts to secure your trust and do things the right way. (What a ‘Man’ does).”

“I really thought we were done, and I was so mad and acted out of anger and spite,” the eponymous Jesse James: Outlaw Garage host concluded his post. “I know this hurt you and I’m sorry. I unfollowed her and won’t contact again.”