Sandra Bullock's Ex-Husband Jesse James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife, But Admits To Texting Ex
Jesse James recently responded to his pregnant wife’s allegations the motorcyclist enthusiast cheated on her during a “blowout fight” between the pair, RadarOnline.com has learned.
James’ wife, former adult film star Bonnie Rotten, accused the vehicle mechanic-turned-TV star of cheating on her with “other women” on Thursday in a post published to Instagram.
“Jesse is busy trying to f–k other women while I’m pregnant,” wrote Rotten, who married James in June.
“I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me,” she wrote in a second post. “He didn’t give a f--- about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being.”
But James ultimately responded to his pregnant wife’s allegations on Friday with a social media post of his own.
Although the 53-year-old denied being unfaithful to Rotten, he did admit to texting one of his ex-girlfriends while he and his wife were engaged in a lovers’ blowout quarrel.
“Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!” he wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I’m sorry we got into a fight. I’m sorry I called you a ‘retard’ when we were fighting.”
“I know that just made you more mad, and didn’t do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that,” James continued alongside a series of photos of the couple together.
“Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever,” he wrote further. “Every chick that was hanging around back then got told I was in love with you and I couldn’t see them anymore. This was me making efforts to secure your trust and do things the right way. (What a ‘Man’ does).”
“I really thought we were done, and I was so mad and acted out of anger and spite,” the eponymous Jesse James: Outlaw Garage host concluded his post. “I know this hurt you and I’m sorry. I unfollowed her and won’t contact again.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, James’ plea to his pregnant wife came just before the TV host’s $250 million 2010 divorce details with actress Sandra Bullock were exposed by this outlet.
Bullock’s fortune was estimated at around $125 million when the former couple split in 2010, while James’ fortune was estimated to also be around $125 million as a result of his custom motorcycle empire, magazine, restaurant and production company.