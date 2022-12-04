Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jesse James

Sandra Bullock's Ex-Husband Jesse James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife, But Admits To Texting Ex

Jesse James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife, Admits To Texting Ex
Source: Mega
By:

Dec. 4 2022, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Jesse James recently responded to his pregnant wife’s allegations the motorcyclist enthusiast cheated on her during a “blowout fight” between the pair, RadarOnline.com has learned.

James’ wife, former adult film star Bonnie Rotten, accused the vehicle mechanic-turned-TV star of cheating on her with “other women” on Thursday in a post published to Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
Jesse James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife, Admits To Texting Ex
Source: Mega

“Jesse is busy trying to f–k other women while I’m pregnant,” wrote Rotten, who married James in June.

“I’m so hurt by everything he has done to me,” she wrote in a second post. “He didn’t give a f--- about anyone but himself he’s truly a disgusting human being.”

But James ultimately responded to his pregnant wife’s allegations on Friday with a social media post of his own.

Although the 53-year-old denied being unfaithful to Rotten, he did admit to texting one of his ex-girlfriends while he and his wife were engaged in a lovers’ blowout quarrel.

Article continues below advertisement
Jesse James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife, Admits To Texting Ex
Source: Mega

“Baby I didn’t cheat on you I swear!!” he wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I’m sorry we got into a fight. I’m sorry I called you a ‘retard’ when we were fighting.”

“I know that just made you more mad, and didn’t do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I’m sorry I did that,” James continued alongside a series of photos of the couple together.

“Please know. I’ve never thought about cheating on you. I’ve never tried to cheat on you. I’ve never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever,” he wrote further. “Every chick that was hanging around back then got told I was in love with you and I couldn’t see them anymore. This was me making efforts to secure your trust and do things the right way. (What a ‘Man’ does).”

“I really thought we were done, and I was so mad and acted out of anger and spite,” the eponymous Jesse James: Outlaw Garage host concluded his post. “I know this hurt you and I’m sorry. I unfollowed her and won’t contact again.”

Article continues below advertisement
Jesse James Denies Cheating On Pregnant Wife, Admits To Texting Ex
Source: Mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, James’ plea to his pregnant wife came just before the TV host’s $250 million 2010 divorce details with actress Sandra Bullock were exposed by this outlet.

Bullock’s fortune was estimated at around $125 million when the former couple split in 2010, while James’ fortune was estimated to also be around $125 million as a result of his custom motorcycle empire, magazine, restaurant and production company.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.