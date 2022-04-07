Sandra Bullock's Ex-Husband Jesse James Gets Engaged To Former Adult Film Star

“I knew the moment I met you I wanted to spend every single day with you,” Rotten, James’ 28-year-old now-fiancée, wrote on Instagram Wednesday alongside a photo showing off her new engagement ring. “The way you love me and my little one was all I ever dreamed of. I can’t wait for the rest of our awesome lives together, I’ve never met anyone who understands me more than you.”

"You’re truly my best friend and all I want in the entire world is to make you the happiest man in the entire universe,” she continued. “You are perfect for me…I promise to always be by your side.”