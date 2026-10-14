Popular San Diego Chef Exposed as Alleged Fugitive on the Run for 14 Years — After Cops Arrest Him for Living Under Fake Identity

But most folks in San Diego did not know about Williams' past, much less his fake identity, and they were in shock. No one more than his coworkers, who sat in the front row for Williams' arrest – the fugitive was arrested right outside Miss B's.

"This is crazy, we've been through it. I’ve been here 10-and-a-half years; he's been here 10-and-a-half years. He's been running that kitchen for about eight or nine, since our first chef left and he took it over. We've been through Covid. I was his roommate for a while, and he's not even Troy," Miss B's general manager, Eddie Jurado, told NBC.

Jurado detailed how a friend phoned him and told him to look up "Troy's" real name.

When he did, he found a 2012 mugshot of his former friend and colleague, whom he didn't know as well as he thought he did.