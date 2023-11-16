Samuel Haskell Jr's Wife Wanted to Divorce Him But Feared Custody War, Pals Say

Samuel Haskell Jr.'s marriage to wife Mei, who is presumed to be dead along with her missing parents, was strained in the years leading up to his murder charges, according to a longtime friend of the 37-year-old who said Mei considered leaving in 2019.

Jenny said she advised her friend that she could walk away if that's what Mei felt was best for herself and family, RadarOnline.com has learned, explaining that she was going through a divorce herself at the time.