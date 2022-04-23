Salma Hayek Seen On The Set Of 'Magic Mike 3' Filling In For Thandiwe Newton As A Last Minute Substitution

Despite several sources discussing a fight between Newton and Tatum, Page Six reports that it was "not the reason" for her departure from the set.

Multiple sources have come out to pin her exit to personal family matters. Newton's own agent reportedly flew out from Los Angeles to check in on the actress's health and help find a way to "calm things down."

"She fired her UK agent of three decades, and then her US agent Gaby Morgerman flew in from Los Angeles to try to calm things down," a source claimed, adding that, "Thandiwe’s team wants her to go to rehab for mental health support."

The God's Country actress has also been going through a rough separation from her husband Ol Parker who was seen earlier this week looking disheveled in his $2 million home all by himself.