EXCLUSIVE: Sally Kellerman's Daughter in Row Over Assistance Dog
Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Claire Kellerman, the adopted daughter of actress Sally Kellerman, who played the original Hot Lips Houlihan in the 1970 movie M*A*S*H, has made an enemy of an entire Scottish island in a peeing match over her dog.
The 61-year-old daughter of the big-screen beauty, who died in 2022 at 84, p--ped on her neighbors on the remote island of Great Bernera – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has a population of fewer than 250 people – by taking a local cafe to court after her Australian cattle dog was denied entrance.
Dog Dispute Pushes Community Center Toward Bankruptcy
Kellerman initially sued the Great Bernera Community Development Trust, which cost the group $7,000, before amending the complaint to sue the Bernera Community Association (BCA), which operates The Blue Lobster Café.
Claire claims she is being discriminated against after being prevented from bringing her dog onto the premises despite her insistence he is an assistance dog. She has not, however, provided any proof of those claims.
The resulting legal action has driven the community center – which also houses a doctor's office, a museum and a fire station – to the brink of bankruptcy due to mounting court costs.
The Blue Lobster said in a statement: "We have been having some bother with a certain someone for the past few years really."
Café Insists Service Dogs Are Welcome Amid Legal Battle
The café's Instagram bio notes that dogs are only allowed in its outside area – but the eatery has stressed that service dogs are welcome.
In a message to patrons the Instagram account goes on to say: "Circumstances are very difficult, and we just want you to know that we do actually welcome service dogs with open arms. We also welcome people with disabilities and would never ask questions.
"We are doing the best we can to make sure the person in question will never enter our shop again."
Kellerman Slammed by Local Leaders as Court Battle Rages On
Kellerman has publicly portrayed herself as a victim, but the business owners are threatening to sue her, claiming she bad-mouthed them after they denied access to her dog – adding that locals claim her pooch chases other local pets.
For her part, Kellerman told Sky News "it's not her business" if the court action causes the community center to close.
Despite Western Isles Member of Parliament Andrew Crichton ripping Kellerman's suit as "vexatious," and fellow local leader Donald MacKinnon branding it "absurd," the case is due to return to Stornoway Sheriff Court in February.