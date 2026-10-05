Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Celebrity News
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sally Kellerman's Daughter in Row Over Assistance Dog

Sally Kellerman's daughter is in a row over an assistance dog, sparking a dispute over the animal.
Source: MEGA

Sally Kellerman's daughter is in a row over an assistance dog, sparking a dispute over the animal.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 5 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Claire Kellerman, the adopted daughter of actress Sally Kellerman, who played the original Hot Lips Houlihan in the 1970 movie M*A*S*H, has made an enemy of an entire Scottish island in a peeing match over her dog.

The 61-year-old daughter of the big-screen beauty, who died in 2022 at 84, p--ped on her neighbors on the remote island of Great Bernera – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has a population of fewer than 250 people – by taking a local cafe to court after her Australian cattle dog was denied entrance.

Article continues below advertisement

Dog Dispute Pushes Community Center Toward Bankruptcy

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Sally Kellerman's daughter sued after her assistance dog was denied entry to The Blue Lobster Café.
Source: BT1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Sally Kellerman's daughter sued after her assistance dog was denied entry to The Blue Lobster Café.

Article continues below advertisement

Kellerman initially sued the Great Bernera Community Development Trust, which cost the group $7,000, before amending the complaint to sue the Bernera Community Association (BCA), which operates The Blue Lobster Café.

Claire claims she is being discriminated against after being prevented from bringing her dog onto the premises despite her insistence he is an assistance dog. She has not, however, provided any proof of those claims.

The resulting legal action has driven the community center – which also houses a doctor's office, a museum and a fire station – to the brink of bankruptcy due to mounting court costs.

The Blue Lobster said in a statement: "We have been having some bother with a certain someone for the past few years really."

Article continues below advertisement

Café Insists Service Dogs Are Welcome Amid Legal Battle

Article continues below advertisement
The Blue Lobster Café said service dogs are welcome despite its policy limiting other dogs to the outside area.
Source: JOSHUA JEN/UNSPLASH

The Blue Lobster Café said service dogs are welcome despite its policy limiting other dogs to the outside area.

Article continues below advertisement

The café's Instagram bio notes that dogs are only allowed in its outside area – but the eatery has stressed that service dogs are welcome.

In a message to patrons the Instagram account goes on to say: "Circumstances are very difficult, and we just want you to know that we do actually welcome service dogs with open arms. We also welcome people with disabilities and would never ask questions.

"We are doing the best we can to make sure the person in question will never enter our shop again."

Article continues below advertisement

Kellerman Slammed by Local Leaders as Court Battle Rages On

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Andrew Garfield faces backlash over his billionaire claim while promoting his new movie.

EXCLUSIVE: Andrew Garfield Faces Backlash Over Billionaire Movie Claim

Mr. T slams a new Netflix documentary about his life and disputes its portrayal of his story.

EXCLUSIVE: Mr T Slams New Netflix Documentary About His Life

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Andrew Crichton called Kellerman's daughter's lawsuit 'vexatious,' while Donald MacKinnon branded the case 'absurd.'
Source: MEGA

Andrew Crichton called Kellerman's daughter's lawsuit 'vexatious,' while Donald MacKinnon branded the case 'absurd.'

Kellerman has publicly portrayed herself as a victim, but the business owners are threatening to sue her, claiming she bad-mouthed them after they denied access to her dog – adding that locals claim her pooch chases other local pets.

For her part, Kellerman told Sky News "it's not her business" if the court action causes the community center to close.

Despite Western Isles Member of Parliament Andrew Crichton ripping Kellerman's suit as "vexatious," and fellow local leader Donald MacKinnon branding it "absurd," the case is due to return to Stornoway Sheriff Court in February.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.