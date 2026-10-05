EXCLUSIVE: Sally Kellerman's Daughter in Row Over Assistance Dog

The 61-year-old daughter of the big-screen beauty, who died in 2022 at 84, p--ped on her neighbors on the remote island of Great Bernera – which RadarOnline.com can reveal has a population of fewer than 250 people – by taking a local cafe to court after her Australian cattle dog was denied entrance.

Claire Kellerman, the adopted daughter of actress Sally Kellerman, who played the original Hot Lips Houlihan in the 1970 movie M*A*S*H , has made an enemy of an entire Scottish island in a peeing match over her dog.

Sally Kellerman's daughter sued after her assistance dog was denied entry to The Blue Lobster Café.

Kellerman initially sued the Great Bernera Community Development Trust, which cost the group $7,000, before amending the complaint to sue the Bernera Community Association (BCA), which operates The Blue Lobster Café.

Claire claims she is being discriminated against after being prevented from bringing her dog onto the premises despite her insistence he is an assistance dog. She has not, however, provided any proof of those claims.

The resulting legal action has driven the community center – which also houses a doctor's office, a museum and a fire station – to the brink of bankruptcy due to mounting court costs.

The Blue Lobster said in a statement: "We have been having some bother with a certain someone for the past few years really."