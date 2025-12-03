Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Unrecognizable' Ryan Seacrest Sparks Health Fears — Friends Worry TV Host's Grueling Schedule and Diet 'Could Break Him'

Source: MEGA

Dec. 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Ryan Seacrest is famous for his punishing work ethic, hosting Wheel of Fortune, American Idol, multiple radio shows – and even finding time to post his home-cooked meals on Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

But fans of the 50-year-old are wondering if he actually eats the tasty-looking grub and whether he's done something to his face.

Seacrest Looks 'Sickly'

Sources claimed Ryan Seacrest is obsessively counting calories and overexercising amid concerns about his extreme weight loss.
Source: @RYANSEACREST/INSTAGRAM

"His cheekbones are way too pronounced," one Redditor commented. "Too much weight loss and too much plastic surgery."

Another wrote: "He looks very sick."

An insider told RadarOnline.com Seacrest has become a dedicated calorie counter and total gym rat.

"He's obsessive," said the source. "He gets freaked if he goes over 700 calories a day."

At the same time, the 5-foot-8 media mogul can't stop working out.

"He's constantly on the treadmill, and as thin as he is, he's still talking about needing to lose more weight."

Add to that the stress of his busy schedule, said the source: "He's been running himself ragged – he's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time. Even his complexion looks tired."

A source close to Seacrest said he is "really happy" and "in great health."

Past Health Struggles Leave Fans Worried

Insiders said the 'American Idol' host is exhausted from his relentless schedule and intense fitness routine.
Source: MEGA

This isn't the first time he's had fans worried about his health.

In 2020, Seacrest sparked concern when he appeared droopy-eyed and struggled to read the teleprompter during the American Idol finale, leading viewers to fear he was having a stroke.

The following day, he unexpectedly called in sick to his morning-show gig with Kelly Ripa.

His rep denied he'd had a stroke.

The insider said: "He needs to stop with this diet and take care of his health. People are worried about him."

