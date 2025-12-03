EXCLUSIVE: 'Unrecognizable' Ryan Seacrest Sparks Health Fears — Friends Worry TV Host's Grueling Schedule and Diet 'Could Break Him'

"His cheekbones are way too pronounced," one Redditor commented. "Too much weight loss and too much plastic surgery."

Another wrote: "He looks very sick."

An insider told RadarOnline.com Seacrest has become a dedicated calorie counter and total gym rat.

"He's obsessive," said the source. "He gets freaked if he goes over 700 calories a day."

At the same time, the 5-foot-8 media mogul can't stop working out.

"He's constantly on the treadmill, and as thin as he is, he's still talking about needing to lose more weight."

Add to that the stress of his busy schedule, said the source: "He's been running himself ragged – he's running on empty and seems exhausted all the time. Even his complexion looks tired."

A source close to Seacrest said he is "really happy" and "in great health."