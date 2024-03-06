Boxer Ryan Garcia Dubs Elon Musk the 'Antichrist' and Predicts Earthquake Will 'Destroy Hollywood' in Series of Shocking Posts
Boxer Ryan Garcia caused concerns after he posted shocking messages about Elon Musk and the destruction of Hollywood and Las Vegas to social media, RadarOnline.com can report.
Garcia, 25, first caused worry on Sunday when he claimed to have died by having his “throat slit.”
Days later, the boxer posted several additional messages to X in which he warned that a “bad” earthquake was set to “strike” Los Angeles and “destroy” Hollywood and Las Vegas on June 6.
“Earthquake will strike La and destroy Hollywood and Vegas AKA SIN CITY,” Garcia wrote on Wednesday in the since-deleted post. “June 6th Earthquake BAD.”
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old boxer also targeted Musk and dubbed the billionaire the “Antichrist.”
“Elon Musk is the Antichrist,” Garcia wrote on Musk’s own social media platform.
He shared a series of additional posts this week. He claimed he was raped by a member of his family as a child and shared a video saying he “spoke in tongues.”
“It’s funny to people,” he said in another post on Tuesday. “I was raped as a two year old and I have proof and they laugh wtf is wrong with people.”
“I'm speaking in tongues,” he added in yet another cryptic and concerning X video. “Don't worry, those who are prophets know, those who are priests know, those who are evangelists know that speaking in tongues is real.”
Andrea Celina, Garcia’s ex-wife, later shared a social media post of her own in which she asked followers and fans to “please pray for Ryan” amid his apparent breakdown.
“If all my followers who are believers can you please pray for Ryan,” Celina wrote on her Instagram story shortly after Garcia’s initial post. “We are not together and i’ve been in contact with him and he may seem fine but he is not.”
“I know in my heart he is being heavily oppressed,” she continued. “This is not a troll, I’m genuinely concerned and so is all his family members.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“We are not part of any of this and want him to get better but this IS REAL,” Garcia’s ex-wife concluded. “Pray for him.”
Henry Garcia, the boxer’s father, then appeared to contradict Celina and insisted that his son’s concerning posts were nothing more than the boxer “trolling the wrong way.”
“Yes Ryan is ok, he’s just trolling the wrong way,” the older Garcia wrote. “No there’s more to it. Trust.”
Garcia’s startling X posts came as the 25-year-old prepares to face off against opponent Devin Haney in the Barclays Center boxing ring in Brooklyn on April 20.