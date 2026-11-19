In October, Ryan Adams got engaged to musician Kate Farr, but the news didn't come without backlash from the public, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Adams, 52, proposed to Farr, 22, after only six months of dating. They met through mutuals earlier this year, and while the two started as friends, their relationship quickly turned romantic.

Article continues below advertisement

'She's My Best Friend'

Source: @ryanadams / Instagram Farr moved from Ohio to Los Angeles for her relationship with Adams.

Article continues below advertisement

Farr relocated to Los Angeles to be with Adams, transitioning into working in the music industry. Though, they told TMZ they may buy a home in the Midwest closer to Farr's family in Ohio. "I've never been happier in my life. Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I've ever met. She's my best friend, and I've never been happier. Here's to love," Adams said. Commenters took to social media to express their distaste for the 30-year age-gap couple's engagement announcement.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters Share Their Displeasure

Source: @Kate_farr / Instagram The public has had an outcry over the large age gap between Adams and Farr, comparing it to a father and child.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's almost like he’s dating his daughter that's disgusting," said one person, which garnered a response from another saying the age is "close enough to dating his granddaughter." "Wow. That's a wide age gap," another wrote. Another added: "Someone needs to intervene." A fourth said: "This is weird and a massive age gap. It won't work out."

Article continues below advertisement

Women Previously Spoke Out About Adams' Alleged Abuse

Source: ExtraTV Adams was previously in a relationship with Mandy Moore, who he also promised to help with her music career.

Article continues below advertisement

Adams was previously married to Mandy Moore for six years, announcing their separation in 2015. In 2019, Moore, along with six other women, accused the singer of emotional abuse in a story for The New York Times. She described Adams as allegedly controlling and even "isolated her" during their relationship. Phoebe Bridgers, 32, was one of the other women featured in the article. She notably wrote her 2017 hit Motion Sickness about her own experience with Adams, which she later made the connection in The New Yorker. The song features lyrics like "You were in a band when I was born." The Times' story also featured Ava, a 20-year-old woman, who claimed to have had "sexual conversations" with her when she was a teen.

Article continues below advertisement

Adams Publicly Apologizes

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: Ryan adams / Facebook Adams has denied abuse and underaged relations before.