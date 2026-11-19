Ryan Adams, 52, Faces Brutal Backlash Over Engagement to 22-Year-Old Musician After 6 Months of Dating: 'What a Creep'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 10:41 a.m. ET
In October, Ryan Adams got engaged to musician Kate Farr, but the news didn't come without backlash from the public, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Adams, 52, proposed to Farr, 22, after only six months of dating. They met through mutuals earlier this year, and while the two started as friends, their relationship quickly turned romantic.
'She's My Best Friend'
Farr relocated to Los Angeles to be with Adams, transitioning into working in the music industry. Though, they told TMZ they may buy a home in the Midwest closer to Farr's family in Ohio.
"I've never been happier in my life. Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I've ever met. She's my best friend, and I've never been happier. Here's to love," Adams said.
Commenters took to social media to express their distaste for the 30-year age-gap couple's engagement announcement.
Commenters Share Their Displeasure
"It's almost like he’s dating his daughter that's disgusting," said one person, which garnered a response from another saying the age is "close enough to dating his granddaughter."
"Wow. That's a wide age gap," another wrote.
Another added: "Someone needs to intervene."
A fourth said: "This is weird and a massive age gap. It won't work out."
Women Previously Spoke Out About Adams' Alleged Abuse
Adams was previously married to Mandy Moore for six years, announcing their separation in 2015.
In 2019, Moore, along with six other women, accused the singer of emotional abuse in a story for The New York Times. She described Adams as allegedly controlling and even "isolated her" during their relationship.
Phoebe Bridgers, 32, was one of the other women featured in the article.
She notably wrote her 2017 hit Motion Sickness about her own experience with Adams, which she later made the connection in The New Yorker. The song features lyrics like "You were in a band when I was born."
The Times' story also featured Ava, a 20-year-old woman, who claimed to have had "sexual conversations" with her when she was a teen.
Adams Publicly Apologizes
Adams' lawyer Andrew B. Brettler denied the claims, saying Adams never "engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage."
Through his lawyer, the singer also called Moore's depiction of their relationship "deeply inconsistent with his view."
Adams addressed the allegations in a series of tweets shortly after the report.
"As someone who has always tried to spread joy through my music and my life, hearing that some people believe I caused them pain saddens me greatly," he wrote.
One year after, he wrote an apology letter reflecting on his actions after initially denying the claims.
"Realizing the consequences of my actions, I took a hard look inwards and sought to find the truth behind them," Adams wrote. "I made a promise to myself that no matter what it took, I would get to the root of these issues and finally start to fix myself so I could be a better friend, a better partner, and a better man overall."