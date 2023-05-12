'Take Your Madman Son Away': Russian Woman Arrested After Writing Angry Letter to Vladimir Putin's Deceased Parents
A Russian woman was recently arrested for penning an angry letter and leaving it at the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s deceased parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Irina Tsybaneva, 60, reportedly traveled to St. Petersburg in October 2022 and left the letter at the Serafinovskoe Cemetery, where the 70-year-old Russian president’s parents are buried.
According to the Daily Star, the cemetery is open to the public — but is also “heavily fortified” and “swarming with hidden security cameras.”
Despite the possibility of being caught, Tsybaneva reportedly left the letter anyway. She was arrested and charged with desecrating a burial site.
“Parents of a madman, take him with you, there’s so much pain and suffering because of him, the whole world is praying for his death,” the 60-year-old Russian woman’s letter to Putin’s parents read.
“Death to Putin,” she continued, “you’ve raised a monster and a murderer.”
Although Tsybaneva could have faced a five-year prison sentence for her alleged crime, and although the Russian prosecutors sought a three-year suspended sentence, she was ultimately slapped with a suspended two-year sentence for the desecration of Putin’s parents’ gravesite.
Tsybaneva refused to plead guilty to the charge because, according to her lawyer, Tsybaneva did not desecrate the grave physically nor seek publicity for the stunt.
- Putin’s PREPARE TO DIE Manifesto: Note Found Inside Dead Trooper’s Army Fatigues Tells of Suicide Instructions if Captured
- Ominous: Vladimir Putin Pictured With Nuke Briefcase Moments Before Declaring 'Real War' With West
- Vladimir Putin's Troops 'Escaping in Disguise' Following Nuclear Evacuation Warning
Tsybaneva also refused to appeal her suspended two-year sentence. She revealed she decided to pen the letter and leave it at the gravesite in St. Petersburg after watching “non-Russian state-controlled news” regarding Putin’s ongoing war in Ukraine.
“I understood that everything is very scary, everything is very sad, and there are many dead,” Tsybaneva said.
“That's the upshot,” she added when the judge overseeing her case asked whether the media was to blame for her actions.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tsybaneva is just the latest Russian to speak and act out against Putin in protest of his invasion of Ukraine.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The Kremlin was forced to go into damage control in March after a group of Russians was caught on video criticizing the Russian tyrant and condemning his “special military operation.”
“It’s all untrue, it’s all for show!” one Russian woman shouted before the Kremlin was able to remove evidence of the video from the internet.
“Nobody f------ needs us here,” added another disillusioned Russian citizen. “Everything is done for a picture on TV, so that people in Russia will watch.”