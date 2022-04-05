Russian Soldiers Storm Ukrainian Children's Zoo, 'Blow Up' & Use Animals As 'Target Practice' Before Leaving The Rest To Starve To Death

Russian soldiers have reportedly stormed a children’s zoo in Ukraine and used the animals residing there as target practice before leaving the remaining ones to starve to death.

According to Daily Star, pictures have started circulating online showing a slew of different animals from a petting zoo in the Ukrainian village of Yasnohorodka not only starving to death but also dead after being shot by suspected Russian forces. Other photos depict the dead zoo animals being eaten by stray dogs, while even more have reportedly collapsed from malnutrition.