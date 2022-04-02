Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Bathes In Deer Blood To Improve His 'Male Potency'

Proekt, a Russian investigative journalism outlet that has since been banned by the country, claim that the Russian leader currently in charge of the invasion of Ukraine bathes in an extract taken from antlers of red dear removed by a saw in spring while they are still filled with fresh blood.

The treatment which could be traced back to the Altai Mountains, and is said to be a frequent practice by the Russian leader. The "treatment" is said to have a number of supposed health benefits including an improvement to "male potency."