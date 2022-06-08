Russian Soldiers So Desperate To Get Out Of Ukraine War They Are Faking Marriages
Russian troops wanting to get out of the Ukraine war have found a new way to depart: fake marriages.
Ukraine's intelligence agency revealed the Russian troops' plan, according to the Daily Mail. The Russian military is overstretched, and troops' morale is waning with more than 100 days of warn in the books.
The Daily Mail reported that a wiretapped recording of a Russian soldier and his friend showed that troops "had no options at all" and several have unsuccessfully tried to be discharged from the war.
The soldier was overheard saying, "Either you get wounded, killed or there's an order to withdraw." He then said that he had tried to set up a fake marriage to get out of the fighting, according to the Daily Mail.
"I already f****** told one of my female friends, "go submit an application to the marriage registration office. I’ll f****** tell them about it here. She said, "no f****** way, that’s not an option. Everyone here is trying any possible way [to get out] … but there’s no way," the recording reveals, the Daily Mail reported.
The audio was made available by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), according to The Telegraph.
More and more Russian soldiers are trying to find way to get out of the war as commanders tighten restrictions on leave, a spokesman from the SBU reported said. Another call intercepted by the SBU features a man believed to be a Russian soldier saying their water supply had been halted, the Daily Mail reported.
"We're sitting here without water. It's been hot lately. Now there's the heat and the guys are also sitting in shock. Morally depressed," according to the Daily Beast. He also was heard saying soldiers are having to wear the same clothes they wore in the winter.
Another recording clip features a soldier telling a female relative that "most" men in his unit were not willing to fight and were trying to find ways to get back through the Russian border, the Daily Mail reported.
"Right now, there are 10 people getting a [truck] ready… If there’s any b******* [they will immediately] hop in the [truck] and head towards Belgorod, they already got a canister there of diesel fuel and put it in the cargo area. I already talked to them and, if anything, they’ll grab me on the way and I’ll hit the road with them," he said.