Russia Once Sent 6,700 Prisoners To Their Deaths In Real-Life 'Hunger Games'

Former Russian President Joseph Stalin once ordered nearly 7,000 prisoners to an isolated Siberian island without food or shelter in an experiment that ultimately went tragically wrong, Radar has learned.

In a horrifying development that gives Vladimir Putin a run for his money, Stalin reportedly ordered 6,700 prisoners to Nazinsky Island in May 1933 to build a labor camp – but within days of their arrival, the prisoners reportedly started murdering each other and even going so far as to eat each other’s dead bodies.