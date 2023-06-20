Russell Simmons Was Ordered to Pay Ex-wife Kimora Lee $100k Months Before Daughter's Accusation of Verbal Abuse, Erratic Behavior

Russell Simmons suffered a huge loss in court in the disgraced former music exec's battle with his ex-wife Kimora Lee — only months before his daughters came forward to accuse him of verbal abuse and trying to force them to take sides in their parent's fight, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Over the weekend, Kimora Lee and her daughter Aoki Lee Simmons spoke out against Russell on Instagram. The duo accused Russell of becoming erratic and berating his family members.