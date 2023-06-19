Russell Simmons' Daughter Leaks Shocking Videos of Him Screaming After Kimora Lee Simmons Begs Ex-husband to Leave Their Children Alone
Russell Simmons’ daughter leaked a series of videos of the disgraced record executive screaming on a number of FaceTime calls shortly after Kimora Lee Simmons begged her ex-husband to leave their children alone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a startling development to come months after Russell was ordered to pay Kimora $100,000 as part of an ongoing legal battle between the former couple in November, Aoki Lee Simmons took to Instagram to show her father screaming.
Aoki also took to Instagram Live to explain the current situation regarding her disgraced father and how he is “awful” not only to Aoki but also to her sister, Ming Lee Simmons.
"I have done everything I could do, since I was 15 I have tried my hardest to not have drama, to be quiet and calm for the sake of the family that I love,” Russell and Kimora’s 20-year-old daughter wrote on Monday.
“But I don’t know what a person can do at this point,” the young model continued. “Maybe if I was older I’d know.”
“This is not someone who will accept help,” Aoki added in a separate Instagram post that showed a recording of Russell shouting wildly during a FaceTime call. “This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press ‘record’ when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy.”
Meanwhile, Russell jumped in during his daughter’s Instagram Live discussion to apologize for his apparently erratic behavior after Aoki called him a “horrible person.”
“I’m so sorry,” he wrote as his daughter cried on the screen. “Love you.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aoki’s video that showed her disgraced music mogul father acting erratically and screaming during two different FaceTime calls came shortly after Kimora also took to social media to beg her ex-husband to leave their two daughters alone.
“I’m just asking that you please leave us alone,” Kimora begged on Monday. “I’ve tried to go to lawyers to get help. I’ve tried to show all the crazy texts I’ve had to block. You do crazy s--- like send flowers to yourself and tell everybody that I sent you flowers.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Again, I have receipts for all of this,” Kimora continued. “I have all of this. But please don’t attack my children. They’ve been through so much.”
Soon after, Kimora and Russell’s 23-year-old daughter, Ming Lee, also hopped on Instagram to share her side of the story.
While also breaking down into tears, Ming Lee further detailed years of her father’s purportedly bad behavior and alleged abuse following his divorce from Kimora in 2009.