Russell Simmons' Daughter Leaks Shocking Videos of Him Screaming After Kimora Lee Simmons Begs Ex-husband to Leave Their Children Alone

Russell Simmons’ daughter leaked a series of videos of the disgraced record executive screaming on a number of FaceTime calls shortly after Kimora Lee Simmons begged her ex-husband to leave their children alone, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a startling development to come months after Russell was ordered to pay Kimora $100,000 as part of an ongoing legal battle between the former couple in November, Aoki Lee Simmons took to Instagram to show her father screaming.