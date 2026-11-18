Russell Brand is feared to be headed for fresh challenges to his sobriety if transferred to a tougher prison, where illegal drugs and homemade alcohol are potential dangers. RadarOnline.com can reveal the worries the former heroin addict could relapse amid reports officials are considering moving him following a controversial message protesting his innocence.

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Jail Transfer Fears Spark Brand Sobriety Panic

Source: MEGA Russell Brand faced fears that a prison transfer could threaten his sobriety.

The British comedian and former Hollywood actor, 51, was sentenced to 10 and a half years for r--e and sexual assault after facing accusations from multiple women. Prison officials are now said to have discussed moving him from HMP Littlehey, a Category C prison in Cambridgeshire, after his wife, Laura Gallacher, shared a statement from him on his case and location on YouTube on Sunday. The prospect of a transfer has raised questions about the challenges facing prisoners with histories of substance misuse. Illegal drugs and prison-made alcohol, commonly dubbed "hooch," are considered a serious danger to the health of jailed recovering addicts. A source told us: "Brand has spent years talking about his battle with addiction, but prison can be an unforgiving environment for anyone trying to stay clean. Illegal drugs and homemade alcohol are a reality in parts of the prison system. If he ends up somewhere tougher, the temptation and pressure could present a serious challenge to his sobriety.

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Drugs and Prison 'Hooch' Threaten Star's Recovery

Source: MEGA Laura Gallacher shared her husband's statement protesting his innocence on YouTube.

"Moving Brand to a higher-security jail could create problems nobody wants. He's a high-profile prisoner with a history of substance misuse, and the last thing he needs is exposure to illicit drugs or prison hooch rife at those kinds of tough jails as prisoners will do anything they can to get their hands on them to escape the reality of their situations. " Keeping him safe and away from those influences would have to be a priority. "Recovery doesn't simply stop being a challenge because somebody is behind bars. Prison can bring isolation, anxiety and enormous psychological pressure. For someone with a history of addiction, access to illegal substances or homemade alcohol would clearly increase the risk of relapse, particularly without appropriate support. "The concern would be that Brand could go from a relatively controlled environment into somewhere far more intimidating. Drugs, prison-brewed alcohol and pressure from other inmates can all complicate life behind bars. Someone with his addiction history would need proper safeguards to avoid slipping back into his bad old habits." Brand has previously spoken publicly about overcoming addiction and a move to a more restrictive prison could complicate his recovery routine.

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'I Am Not Guilty Of The Offences I Have Been Jailed For'

Source: MEGA Russell Brand denied the r--e and sexual assault offences in his video message.

Officials are said to have met on Tuesday to consider whether Brand should be moved to a higher-security facility following the release of his statement on YouTube. He had previously been assessed for HMP Wakefield, which houses some of Britain's most notorious violent and sexual offenders, but the prison was considered too dangerous for him due to the prospect of his celebrity status and crimes making him a target for violent offenders. Brand was transferred from HMP Wandsworth to softer prison Littlehey on Friday, reportedly because of concerns about his safety and his relatively low escape risk. In his YouTube statement, Brand said: "I am not guilty of the offences I have been jailed for." He also addressed fellow prisoners, saying: "I don't know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us." Downing Street condemned the message as "appalling," with officials said to be investigating whether it breached restrictions on prisoners making statements that could distress victims.

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Source: MEGA Brand faced further police investigations while serving his prison sentence.