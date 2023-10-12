Rudolph Isley Dead at 84: Founding Member of Iconic Music Group Passes Away After Suspected 'Heart Attack'
The music world is mourning the loss of Rudolph Isley, a famed founding member of the singing group, who has died at 84, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Rudolph created The Isley Brothers with his siblings Ronald, O'Kelly, and Vernon, having risen to fame in his early years before his death on Wednesday in Illinois.
One insider said it's believed he suffered a heart attack, according to TMZ. His cause of death has not been confirmed.
The Isley Brothers released several notable hits over the years, going on to add younger brothers Ernie and Marvin as well as Rudolph's brother-in-law Chris Jasper into the mix in the early 1970s.
Vernon had tragically died at the young age of 13 after being hit by a car while riding his bike.
Rudolph carved his own path in 1989 to become a Christian minister, but he reunited with the group on a number of occasions.
They were even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.
However, there was some tension in the family prior to Rudolph's death due to a dispute over the legendary group's trademark.
In August, a federal judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Rudolph, which accused brother Ronald of improperly attempting to secure a federal trademark registration on the "The Isley Brothers," which he argued is supposed to be jointly-owned.
Rudolph claimed that since O'Kelly's death in 1986, he and Ronald have been the equal co-owners of the group's intellectual property.
"Plaintiff's contention is that when he ceased performing, he did not leave the group, but instead took on the sort of continuing managerial role that creates a continuing ownership right in the mark," the judge wrote.
Lawyers for Ronald wanted the case tossed because they felt Rudolph relinquished control over the name when he left the band.
The judge, however, determined it could move forward toward trial before Rudolph's passing.
Many fans have since shared their condolences for Rudolph while reflecting on the groups biggest hits including "Twist & Shout," and "For the Love of You, Parts 1 & 2."