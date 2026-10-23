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EXCLUSIVE: Ruby Rose Reveals She's Still Haunted by Childhood Tragedy

Ruby Rose opens up about the lasting emotional pain of a childhood tragedy that still haunts her.
Source: MEGA

Ruby Rose has opened up about the lasting emotional pain of a childhood tragedy that still haunts her.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Beautiful Batwoman star Ruby Rose revealed a horrifying secret from her teen years – she was once a suspect after a tot died in a grisly playground accident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rose, now 40, revealed she was 15 when she stumbled across a bloodied 4-year-old boy during a family gathering in the Australian bushland.

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Star Recalls Horrifying Childhood Tragedy

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Ruby Rose recalled finding a severely injured 4-year-old boy on a playground slide when she was 15.
Source: Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

Ruby Rose recalled finding a severely injured 4-year-old boy on a playground slide when she was 15.

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The future Hollywood heroine had been outside smoking her first cigarette with friends when she spotted what she thought was a doll lying on a playground slide.

But as the teens moved closer, they realized it was a real child in deep distress.

"There was blood coming out of his ear, nose, mouth," Rose recalled during her first-ever podcast interview on Off the Vine.

The teen scooped up the injured boy and carried him inside, where adults performed CPR. Rose said she believed the child would survive because he was still breathing when paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital.

But the child had suffered catastrophic brain damage and was eventually taken off life support.

Then came Rose's own nightmare.

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Ruby Recalls Being Suspected of Killing Young Boy

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Police questioned the 'Batwoman' actress at her high school following the child's death.
Source: Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

Police questioned the 'Batwoman' actress at her high school following the child's death.

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Just one day after the boy's death, cops arrived at her high school and questioned the frightened teenager about what had happened.

Ruby says she suddenly had the terrible realization that she was being branded a "baby killer."

"I was breaking down," she recalled.

The terrifying suspicion apparently was generated from the fact that the boy's older brother had witnessed the accident – but had suffered what Ruby described as "dissociative amnesia."

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Ruby Cleared of Suspicion in Boy's Tragic Death

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The boy's older brother later recovered his memories and confirmed the death was an accident, clearing Rose of suspicion.
Source: Joseph Martinez / PictureLux / MEGA

The boy's older brother later recovered his memories and confirmed the death was an accident, clearing Rose of suspicion.

Then, in a stunning – and fortunate – twist, the boy's brother recovered his memories. He returned to police and explained that the child's death had been a tragic accident, clearing Rose.

Still, the nightmare left deep scars on Rose. She said the boy's grieving mother refused to allow her to attend the funeral, leaving the 15-year-old devastated as everyone else went.

Years later, she would become a Hollywood star, appearing in Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2, and Pitch Perfect 3 and landing her signature role in Batwoman.

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