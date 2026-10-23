EXCLUSIVE: Ruby Rose Reveals She's Still Haunted by Childhood Tragedy

The future Hollywood heroine had been outside smoking her first cigarette with friends when she spotted what she thought was a doll lying on a playground slide.

But as the teens moved closer, they realized it was a real child in deep distress.

"There was blood coming out of his ear, nose, mouth," Rose recalled during her first-ever podcast interview on Off the Vine.

The teen scooped up the injured boy and carried him inside, where adults performed CPR. Rose said she believed the child would survive because he was still breathing when paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital.

But the child had suffered catastrophic brain damage and was eventually taken off life support.

Then came Rose's own nightmare.