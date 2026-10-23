EXCLUSIVE: Ruby Rose Reveals She's Still Haunted by Childhood Tragedy
Oct. 23 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Beautiful Batwoman star Ruby Rose revealed a horrifying secret from her teen years – she was once a suspect after a tot died in a grisly playground accident, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Rose, now 40, revealed she was 15 when she stumbled across a bloodied 4-year-old boy during a family gathering in the Australian bushland.
Star Recalls Horrifying Childhood Tragedy
The future Hollywood heroine had been outside smoking her first cigarette with friends when she spotted what she thought was a doll lying on a playground slide.
But as the teens moved closer, they realized it was a real child in deep distress.
"There was blood coming out of his ear, nose, mouth," Rose recalled during her first-ever podcast interview on Off the Vine.
The teen scooped up the injured boy and carried him inside, where adults performed CPR. Rose said she believed the child would survive because he was still breathing when paramedics arrived and rushed him to a hospital.
But the child had suffered catastrophic brain damage and was eventually taken off life support.
Then came Rose's own nightmare.
Ruby Recalls Being Suspected of Killing Young Boy
Just one day after the boy's death, cops arrived at her high school and questioned the frightened teenager about what had happened.
Ruby says she suddenly had the terrible realization that she was being branded a "baby killer."
"I was breaking down," she recalled.
The terrifying suspicion apparently was generated from the fact that the boy's older brother had witnessed the accident – but had suffered what Ruby described as "dissociative amnesia."
Ruby Cleared of Suspicion in Boy's Tragic Death
Then, in a stunning – and fortunate – twist, the boy's brother recovered his memories. He returned to police and explained that the child's death had been a tragic accident, clearing Rose.
Still, the nightmare left deep scars on Rose. She said the boy's grieving mother refused to allow her to attend the funeral, leaving the 15-year-old devastated as everyone else went.
Years later, she would become a Hollywood star, appearing in Orange Is the New Black, John Wick: Chapter 2, and Pitch Perfect 3 and landing her signature role in Batwoman.