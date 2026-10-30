EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Refusing to Support Meghan Markle' Amid Father's 'Abuse' Scandal

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, expressed distress after reports her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had contacted authorities in the Philippines about alleged child sexual abuse material found at the home of their father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Meghan Markle is unlikely to receive public support from the royal family amid serious allegations against her estranged father, with sources telling RadarOnline.com continuing tensions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace are expected to keep the monarchy at a distance as the scandal rages.

One source said: "Meghan would be extremely disappointed if she were hoping for some kind of public show of solidarity from the royal family, because that simply doesn't appear likely to happen. The royal family has basically agreed not to offer support to her as the allegations surrounding her father are deeply disturbing, and they simply do not want to get involved in it.

"The Palace has always been extremely cautious about becoming entangled in controversies involving relatives who aren't part of the working monarchy.

"There may well be private sympathy for what Meghan is going through, but that's very different from the King or other senior royals stepping forward to offer public support.

"As things stand, it would be astounding if Buckingham Palace made any statement or attempted to involve itself in the matter."