Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Refusing to Support Meghan Markle' Amid Father's 'Abuse' Scandal

Photo of Meghan Markle, King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

The Royal Family allegedly is 'refusing' to support Meghan Markle amid her father Thomas' 'child abuse image' scandal.

Oct. 30 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Meghan Markle is unlikely to receive public support from the royal family amid serious allegations against her estranged father, with sources telling RadarOnline.com continuing tensions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace are expected to keep the monarchy at a distance as the scandal rages.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, expressed distress after reports her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had contacted authorities in the Philippines about alleged child sexual abuse material found at the home of their father, Thomas Markle Sr.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly unlikely to receive public support from the royal family.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google

One source said: "Meghan would be extremely disappointed if she were hoping for some kind of public show of solidarity from the royal family, because that simply doesn't appear likely to happen. The royal family has basically agreed not to offer support to her as the allegations surrounding her father are deeply disturbing, and they simply do not want to get involved in it.

"The Palace has always been extremely cautious about becoming entangled in controversies involving relatives who aren't part of the working monarchy.

"There may well be private sympathy for what Meghan is going through, but that's very different from the King or other senior royals stepping forward to offer public support.

"As things stand, it would be astounding if Buckingham Palace made any statement or attempted to involve itself in the matter."

Article continues below advertisement

Palace Insiders Cite Sussex Family Rift

Photo of Thomas Markle Jr.
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly alerted authorities after an alleged discovery at his father’s home.

Another palace insider said: "The difficulty for Meghan is that her relationship with the royal family remains complicated, regardless of the fact that she and Harry have recently spent more time in Britain.

"A few public appearances don't suddenly repair years of disagreements, damaged trust and painful family divisions. There is still a considerable distance between the Sussexes and senior members of the monarchy, and the controversy involving her father will not change that anytime soon.

"It's an incredibly sensitive situation, but the Palace will almost certainly regard the allegations against Meghan's father as a private family matter rather than something requiring an official royal response.

"That could leave Meghan feeling particularly isolated from Harry's relatives at a time when she's dealing with enormous emotional distress.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate
Source: MEGA

King Charles and the Waleses reportedly planned to continue their scheduled royal duties.

"The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales have their own responsibilities, public engagements and charitable commitments, and their priority will be to carry on with those rather than become involved in a controversy that has no direct connection to their official roles.

"There will be a strong desire to avoid creating another royal media storm, particularly when the allegations are so serious and the facts have yet to be fully established.

"Any intervention from Buckingham Palace would immediately become a major story in itself, potentially shifting attention away from the allegations and any investigation.

"Senior royals will maintain a very deliberate public silence on this matter, continue with their scheduled duties and leave Meghan and Harry to handle the situation privately.

"That doesn't necessarily mean there is no compassion behind closed doors, but no-one should expect the monarchy to make a public gesture of support."

Meghan's Statement Amid Royal Family Rift

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Photo of Meghan and Thomas Markle Sr.

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle's Whereabouts Revealed Amid Father's Child Abuse Allegations

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Wants to Quit Britain Forever'

Photo of Prince William and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan’s 2020 departure from royal duties deepened tensions with the monarchy.

Markle Jr. reportedly discovered a large collection of suspected child sexual abuse images at his father's residence in the Philippines.

He is said to have alerted local authorities after the alleged discovery.

Markle Sr. has denied the accusations against him.

Meghan addressed the controversy in a statement issued on October 23.

She said: "My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

The Duchess also said she had previously been informed of "troubling and disturbing allegations" concerning her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018.

The question of palace support comes against a backdrop of strained relationships since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

Their subsequent interviews and Harry's memoir have deepened their rift with the royal family, with sources telling us trust between the Sussexes and The Firm will never be repaired.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.