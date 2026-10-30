EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family 'Refusing to Support Meghan Markle' Amid Father's 'Abuse' Scandal
Oct. 30 2026, Published 10:40 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle is unlikely to receive public support from the royal family amid serious allegations against her estranged father, with sources telling RadarOnline.com continuing tensions between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace are expected to keep the monarchy at a distance as the scandal rages.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, expressed distress after reports her half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., had contacted authorities in the Philippines about alleged child sexual abuse material found at the home of their father, Thomas Markle Sr.
One source said: "Meghan would be extremely disappointed if she were hoping for some kind of public show of solidarity from the royal family, because that simply doesn't appear likely to happen. The royal family has basically agreed not to offer support to her as the allegations surrounding her father are deeply disturbing, and they simply do not want to get involved in it.
"The Palace has always been extremely cautious about becoming entangled in controversies involving relatives who aren't part of the working monarchy.
"There may well be private sympathy for what Meghan is going through, but that's very different from the King or other senior royals stepping forward to offer public support.
"As things stand, it would be astounding if Buckingham Palace made any statement or attempted to involve itself in the matter."
Palace Insiders Cite Sussex Family Rift
Another palace insider said: "The difficulty for Meghan is that her relationship with the royal family remains complicated, regardless of the fact that she and Harry have recently spent more time in Britain.
"A few public appearances don't suddenly repair years of disagreements, damaged trust and painful family divisions. There is still a considerable distance between the Sussexes and senior members of the monarchy, and the controversy involving her father will not change that anytime soon.
"It's an incredibly sensitive situation, but the Palace will almost certainly regard the allegations against Meghan's father as a private family matter rather than something requiring an official royal response.
"That could leave Meghan feeling particularly isolated from Harry's relatives at a time when she's dealing with enormous emotional distress.
"The King and the Prince and Princess of Wales have their own responsibilities, public engagements and charitable commitments, and their priority will be to carry on with those rather than become involved in a controversy that has no direct connection to their official roles.
"There will be a strong desire to avoid creating another royal media storm, particularly when the allegations are so serious and the facts have yet to be fully established.
"Any intervention from Buckingham Palace would immediately become a major story in itself, potentially shifting attention away from the allegations and any investigation.
"Senior royals will maintain a very deliberate public silence on this matter, continue with their scheduled duties and leave Meghan and Harry to handle the situation privately.
"That doesn't necessarily mean there is no compassion behind closed doors, but no-one should expect the monarchy to make a public gesture of support."
Meghan's Statement Amid Royal Family Rift
Markle Jr. reportedly discovered a large collection of suspected child sexual abuse images at his father's residence in the Philippines.
He is said to have alerted local authorities after the alleged discovery.
Markle Sr. has denied the accusations against him.
Meghan addressed the controversy in a statement issued on October 23.
She said: "My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
The Duchess also said she had previously been informed of "troubling and disturbing allegations" concerning her father, from whom she has been estranged since 2018.
The question of palace support comes against a backdrop of strained relationships since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
Their subsequent interviews and Harry's memoir have deepened their rift with the royal family, with sources telling us trust between the Sussexes and The Firm will never be repaired.