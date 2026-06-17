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Home > Exclusives > Rosie O'Donnell
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EXCLUSIVE: Renovated Rosie O'Donnell Eyeing Comeback — Motormouth Comic Planning TV Return After Huge Makeover

main pic rosie odonnell
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell has been planning a TV comeback after a major makeover sparked fresh attention.

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June 17 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Rosie O'Donnell is boasting about her costly facelift and 50-pound weight loss, and insiders told RadarOnline.com that the dramatic new look isn't just for vanity – it's part of a secret plan to return to TV.

"Rosie knows exactly how Hollywood works, and appearance matters when cameras start rolling again," said one television insider. "People in the business immediately saw the facelift as the sign she's preparing for another on-screen chapter."

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Rosie Defends Costly Cosmetic Overhaul

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Rosie O'Donnell said she felt 'shameful' after undergoing a facelift.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell said she felt 'shameful' after undergoing a facelift.

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The often toxic 64-year-old former TV talker bragged on her blog that she'd gone under the knife earlier this year, admitting it "cost more money than I have ever paid for a car."

She also confessed she felt "shameful" for indulging in the procedure after previously saying the nip/tuck is a betrayal of her feminist principles. "I used to feel very strongly about facelifts – morally," she wrote. "I had assigned myself as head of all women who never – ever."

But she justified the U-turn by the fact she has also dropped 50 pounds.

Meanwhile, insiders say a League of Their Own actress' dramatic facelift and stunning weight loss are key parts of her plan to get back on the tube.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the slimmed-down diva hosted a popular daytime chat show from 1996 to 2002, a primetime cable program from 2011 to 2012, and had contention stints on The View from 2006 to 2007 and again in 2014.

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Trump Win Prompted Overseas Escape

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O'Donnell reportedly sees her makeover as part of a TV comeback plan.
Source: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

O'Donnell reportedly sees her makeover as part of a TV comeback plan.

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But the hard-line liberal moved to Ireland on Jan. 15, 2025, partially blaming the reelection of President Donald Trump.

One fan blasted the shifting O'Donnell as "another champagne leftie who speaks out against something but then secretly benefits from it. Pathetic."

Others questioned her priorities, with wayward eldest daughter Chelsea O'Donnell, 28, currently behind bars in Wisconsin on charges of drug possession, child neglect, and bail jumping.

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Critics Question Rosie's Priorities

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Chelsea O'Donnell is currently jailed in Wisconsin on multiple criminal charges.
Source: JM11 / WENN / MEGA

Chelsea O'Donnell is currently jailed in Wisconsin on multiple criminal charges.

Though the star has asked for "prayers" for Chelsea since "addiction took her life," an insider added: "It seems pretty insensitive that Rosie's making this her priority when her own child is stuck in the slammer.

"But her priority is clearly to look after number one, no matter what."

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