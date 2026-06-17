EXCLUSIVE: Renovated Rosie O'Donnell Eyeing Comeback — Motormouth Comic Planning TV Return After Huge Makeover

The often toxic 64-year-old former TV talker bragged on her blog that she'd gone under the knife earlier this year, admitting it "cost more money than I have ever paid for a car."

She also confessed she felt "shameful" for indulging in the procedure after previously saying the nip/tuck is a betrayal of her feminist principles. "I used to feel very strongly about facelifts – morally," she wrote. "I had assigned myself as head of all women who never – ever."

But she justified the U-turn by the fact she has also dropped 50 pounds.

Meanwhile, insiders say a League of Their Own actress' dramatic facelift and stunning weight loss are key parts of her plan to get back on the tube.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the slimmed-down diva hosted a popular daytime chat show from 1996 to 2002, a primetime cable program from 2011 to 2012, and had contention stints on The View from 2006 to 2007 and again in 2014.