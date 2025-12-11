EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Rosie O'Donnell's Life as an 'Irish Exile' — And How Being 'Totally Anonymous Is 'Secret Driving Her Insane'

The entertainer – a staunch liberal and outspoken critic of Donald Trump for decades – had long felt the strain of his public attacks on marginalized communities before his inauguration after he was elected as president for the second time in January.

She explained on Irish television in March: "I felt on the verge of crying when I was there, when he got elected."

Born to Irish-American parents, O'Donnell was eligible for citizenship in the country and drew on her family roots when choosing her destination.

"People said: 'Why didn't you go to Italy or France?'" she said about fleeing Trump's America – before adding, "Because I'm Irish. So I went to Ireland."