EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Rosie O'Donnell's Life as an 'Irish Exile' — And How Being 'Totally Anonymous Is 'Secret Driving Her Insane'
Dec. 11 2025, Published 6:40 p.m. ET
Rosie O'Donnell has found herself living a life few could have predicted – a Hollywood star in self-imposed exile in Ireland, seeking respite from the political turmoil and personal stress that defined her life in the United States, and RadarOnline.com now has the inside story of the impact of her move.
O'Donnell, 63, relocated to Ireland in January, citing both personal and political reasons.
'On the Verge of Crying' After Trump Was Elected
The entertainer – a staunch liberal and outspoken critic of Donald Trump for decades – had long felt the strain of his public attacks on marginalized communities before his inauguration after he was elected as president for the second time in January.
She explained on Irish television in March: "I felt on the verge of crying when I was there, when he got elected."
Born to Irish-American parents, O'Donnell was eligible for citizenship in the country and drew on her family roots when choosing her destination.
"People said: 'Why didn't you go to Italy or France?'" she said about fleeing Trump's America – before adding, "Because I'm Irish. So I went to Ireland."
The Price of Anonymity
But her dramatic move, while intended to offer anonymity and safety, has not entirely removed the pressures of fame.
Sources close to O'Donnell describe her as "constantly aware" of her public persona, despite the relative calm of Irish towns.
One friend claimed, "Rosie thrives on connection, and being completely anonymous is driving her a little insane. She loves people, wants to help, but there's a tension because she can't always engage the way she used to.
"She has also totally lost her showbiz circle."
Decades of Conflict with Trump
O'Donnell's activism and empathy have long defined her public image.
In the 1990s, she shot to fame with appearances in movies A League of Their Own and Sleepless in Seattle, then cemented her profile with The Rosie O'Donnell Show, where she combined celebrity interviews, charity fundraising, and theatre promotion.
O'Donnell – a lesbian who has married and divorced two wives and adopted several children – later returned to prominence on The View, where she famously slammed Trump by hitting out, "(He) left the first wife, had an affair; left the second wife, had an affair.
"Had kids both times, but he's the moral compass for 20-year-olds in America? Donald, sit and spin, my friend." Trump responded with threats and insults, calling O'Donnell "disgusting" and a "slob."
Years later, he continues to reference her publicly, prompting O'Donnell to maintain her critiques of him on social media.
She's told the controversial Republican, "You are everything that is wrong with America, and I'm everything you hate about what's still right about it. You want to revoke my citizenship? Go ahead and try, King Joffrey, with a tangerine spray tan."
Finding a New Rhythm and Purpose
Life in Ireland, however, has offered a reprieve from her rage.
On Halloween, a stranger greeted her in her adopted home, saying, "Welcome to Ireland, Rosie. We hate Trump, too."
And O'Donnell experiences a far quieter version of fame in the Emerald Isle – a balance that allows her to focus on her children, particularly her youngest, 12-year-old Clay, who is nonbinary and autistic.
Friends say this focus has helped her channel energy into parenthood and creative projects, including a one-woman show reflecting on her mother's death.
She has also maintained her instinct to help others. In Dublin, she has intervened in small emergencies, such as performing the Heimlich maneuver on a choking diner.
Sheila Nevins, a longtime friend, said: "I love her, I worry about her, and I fear for her."
Fran Drescher added, "In rescuing others, she is always trying to rescue her hurt inner child. And you know, it's not really the way to fix yourself."
Carolyn Strauss, former head of HBO's programming, explained: "Rosie's membrane between her and the world is very porous… she has a particular gravitational pull toward the wounded among us, especially emotionally and psychologically wounded."
Despite the challenges of her self-imposed exile, O'Donnell has found a new rhythm.
Jeanne Kopetic, a friend since seventh grade, claimed: "She used to go from the car to the house quickly… now she kind of comfortably just settles herself among the people."
For O'Donnell, Ireland offers both a haven and a new stage – a space where celebrity and civilian life can coexist, however precariously.