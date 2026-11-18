EXCLUSIVE: Roseanne Barr Claims John Goodman Refused to Work With Her
Nov. 18 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Roseanne Barr has claimed her former TV husband John Goodman doesn't want to work with her and has refused to appear in a walk-on role on her new show, Meemaw, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"My son called Goodman and asked him to do a cameo on Meemaw and he declined," the 74-year-old self-designated domestic goddess said.
Roseanne Barr Reveals Heartbreak Over Estrangement From Former Costars
The comedian admitted she doesn't get along with Goodman, 74, or Laurie Metcalf, 71, who played her sister on Roseanne, and isn't in contact with them.
"Nobody is more brokenhearted than me," the Emmy winner said of her relationship with her former co-stars. "I just choose to remember the fun and the good times."
Goodman and Metcalf have not publicly responded to her allegations.
Barr was fired from the revival of Roseanne in 2018 after posting a since-deleted tweet comparing former President Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett to an "ape," leading to the show's cancellation by ABC.
She apologized, while maintaining that she didn't know Jarrett is Black and wasn't making a racist comment.
Roseanne Barr's TV Comeback Faces Major Setback as Networks Snub New Sitcom
Roseanne was later reinvented as The Conners, and although Goodman reprised his role as Dan Conner and Metcalf appeared as Jackie Harris, Barr was not involved.
Her new, self-financed show Meemaw is loosely based on her life in Texas Hill Country.
She plays the matriarch of a mixed-race family in the sitcom, which costars Drea de Matteo, Omar Gooding and Randy Quaid.
Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice reported that the major networks ABC, NBC and CBS have expressed no interest in the series, and leading streaming platforms are reportedly reluctant to pick it up as well.
Roseanne Barr's Costly Comeback Gamble Leaves Her With Eight Episodes and No Buyer
"Roseanne couldn't get a network to finance her comeback, so she went ahead and made the show herself," an industry source told Naughty But Nice. "Now she's got eight episodes and no buyer. That's a very expensive gamble."
"Roseanne still has fans," the source noted. "But fans aren't television executives, and political loyalty doesn't guarantee a sitcom deal."