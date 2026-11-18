The comedian admitted she doesn't get along with Goodman, 74, or Laurie Metcalf, 71, who played her sister on Roseanne, and isn't in contact with them.

"Nobody is more brokenhearted than me," the Emmy winner said of her relationship with her former co-stars. "I just choose to remember the fun and the good times."

Goodman and Metcalf have not publicly responded to her allegations.

Barr was fired from the revival of Roseanne in 2018 after posting a since-deleted tweet comparing former President Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett to an "ape," leading to the show's cancellation by ABC.

She apologized, while maintaining that she didn't know Jarrett is Black and wasn't making a racist comment.