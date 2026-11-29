EXCLUSIVE: Rory Culkin Reveals Why He's Obsessed With Satan After Naming His Daughter Havoc Moon
Nov. 29 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Rory Culkin's childhood fascination with Satan developed into a lifelong obsession with the darker side of human nature – and may even have influenced his decision to name his baby daughter Havoc Moon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 37-year-old actor, the youngest of seven Culkin siblings, discussed his unconventional interests during a new interview that follows him establishing himself in Hollywood through a succession of disturbing screen performances.
'I Wanted To Be the Devil for Halloween'
Rory is now appearing alongside Stephen Graham, 53, in Apple's crime drama Nocturne, playing a psychiatric nurse drawn towards a serial killer.
Discussing his fascination with evil, Rory said: "As soon as I could talk, I wanted to be the devil for Halloween, so for the first 10 years of my life I was a different version of Satan every year. That horrified my mom. The first time I wasn't Satan, I was the Ghostface killer from Scream. I was 11, and then 10 years later I was him on set."
Despite his mother's initial discomfort, Rory believes she eventually developed an affection for his unusual preoccupation.
He said: "I think deep down she was pretty charmed by it: 'Ah, this guy is a little weirdo.' Maybe that's why I named my daughter Havoc, because I want her to be into the devil as well."
The actor insisted his childhood personality bore little resemblance to the sinister figures that captivated his imagination.
"I was a pretty shy kid. Polite and quiet. I think I liked the devil because he was the ultimate bad guy," Rory explained.
Spooky 'Sign From the Gods' Inspired Daughter's Name
Rory and his partner, cinematographer Kate Arizmendi, settled on their daughter's unusual name during a conversation over dinner.
He recalled: "I just threw out names to my partner one night when we went to dinner. She wasn't taking to anything. I then suggested Havoc, and she really liked it. She came up with the Moon part. When we got home, there was fresh graffiti on the wall across the street saying 'Havoc,' and I was like, 'That is a sign from the gods.'"
The couple also wear matching gold rings bearing the word "Goblin."
Rory Culkin Thrills in Playing 'Creep' Unlike Famous Brothers
Rory's enthusiasm for disturbing material has informed much of his professional life, distinguishing his career from those of his world-famous older brothers, Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin, 46, and Kieran Culkin, 44.
His performances have included the Norwegian black metal musician Euronymous in Lords of Chaos, a murderous film enthusiast in Scream 4 and a sinister cult leader in Black Mirror.
He denied deliberately pursuing darker roles to differentiate himself from his siblings.
Rory said: "No, it wasn't a conscious thing to try to separate myself. I was just drawn to darker stuff. I was into scary Todd McFarlane toys ever since I was five or six."
Having initially established himself playing vulnerable children, Rory has welcomed the opportunity to explore more unsettling characters.
"Now I get to victimize people. So there's another layer to me I'm finding out about – 'Ooh, I can be a creep, too!' That's exciting," the star noted.
Daughter May Reject Horror Roots for Harp Music
Despite his enthusiasm for horror and the supernatural, Rory suspects his daughter's personality may ultimately prove rather different from his own childhood interests.
He said: "Yes, it's a weird one. I think she'll probably be the opposite. A sweet, quiet girl. She'll play a harp or something."
Rory's brother Macaulay became one of Hollywood's biggest child stars through Home Alone, which grossed $476million worldwide, before stepping away from acting at 14.
Kieran has recently achieved international acclaim through his performance in Succession, subsequently cementing his reputation by winning a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for the acclaimed comedy-drama A Real Pain.