The 37-year-old actor, the youngest of seven Culkin siblings, discussed his unconventional interests during a new interview that follows him establishing himself in Hollywood through a succession of disturbing screen performances.

Rory Culkin's childhood fascination with Satan developed into a lifelong obsession with the darker side of human nature – and may even have influenced his decision to name his baby daughter Havoc Moon, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Rory is now appearing alongside Stephen Graham, 53, in Apple's crime drama Nocturne, playing a psychiatric nurse drawn towards a serial killer.

Discussing his fascination with evil, Rory said: "As soon as I could talk, I wanted to be the devil for Halloween, so for the first 10 years of my life I was a different version of Satan every year. That horrified my mom. The first time I wasn't Satan, I was the Ghostface killer from Scream. I was 11, and then 10 years later I was him on set."

Despite his mother's initial discomfort, Rory believes she eventually developed an affection for his unusual preoccupation.

He said: "I think deep down she was pretty charmed by it: 'Ah, this guy is a little weirdo.' Maybe that's why I named my daughter Havoc, because I want her to be into the devil as well."

The actor insisted his childhood personality bore little resemblance to the sinister figures that captivated his imagination.

"I was a pretty shy kid. Polite and quiet. I think I liked the devil because he was the ultimate bad guy," Rory explained.