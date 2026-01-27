EXCLUSIVE: Meet the Billionaire Make-Up Heir 'Who Sowed Seed for Donald Trump's Absolute Obsession With Grabbing Greenland'

The notion of acquiring Greenland is now said to have first reached the Oval Office during Trump's first term, when he summoned his national security adviser to discuss a proposal relayed by a friend.

John Bolton, 77, who served in the role in 2018, recalled the moment.

He said, "Trump called me down to the Oval Office. He said a prominent businessman had just suggested the U.S. buy Greenland."

Bolton later learned the businessman was Lauder, and after discussions with him, a White House team began exploring ways to increase American influence in the Danish-controlled Arctic territory.

Bolton described the episode as emblematic of Trump's governing style. He added, "Bits of information that he hears from friends, he takes them as truth, and you can't shake his opinion."

The Greenland idea, once aired, proved durable. Trump's interest became public in 2019, prompting outrage in Denmark and a characteristic response from Trump, who tweeted a doctored image of a golden Trump Tower towering over a Greenlandic village with the caption: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!"