Rolling Stones Launch 'Desperate' Gigs Plan After Keith Richards is Blamed for 'Killing Greatest Rock Act in History'

A source said: "Keith had no appetite for signing up to weeks of intensive rehearsals followed by months of constant travel and performances. It's sad some fans will be accusing him of helping kill off one of the world's greatest rock acts of all time.

"But the harsh reality is, at this point in his life, committing to that level of physical and mental grind felt unrealistic, and there was a shared understanding that pushing him into it would come at too high a cost."

The same source stressed that there were "zero scenarios" in which the Stones would tour without him.

Frontman Mick Jagger, 82, is said to be keen to continue performing and would have embraced a full tour. In 2019, as the band launched the No Filter tour, Richards acknowledged their advancing years.

"So far, no one is tottering and falling over," he joked at the time. "Everyone is in remarkable shape, and, yeah, as long as that holds up, I think we will keep at it."

Guitarist Ronnie Wood, 78, echoed that optimism, saying: "None of us can really believe that we get a clean sheet... my doctor, without bribery, says I am fit!"

But the No Filter tour was disrupted by Covid-19 and then reshaped by the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021 at the age of 80.

Steve Jordan, 69, was drafted in to complete touring duties and has since become the band's touring drummer. Insiders remain divided about the Stones' new pared-back plan.

One promoter said: "There will inevitably be critics who see this as a sign of desperation, while others will view it as a pragmatic and overdue adjustment. But behind the scenes there is a clear sense that, without this kind of scaled-back approach, there may simply be no viable way for the Stones to continue functioning as a live act at all."

Since first taking the road in 1963, the Rolling Stones have played more than 2,000 concerts, building a reputation for excess, endurance and unmatched stagecraft – a legacy now being carefully rationed rather than endlessly repeated.