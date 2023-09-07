Roddy Ricch Demands Joint Custody of 3-year-old Son After Ex Accuses Him of Drug Abuse in Court War

In her petition, Kiser asked the court to find that Ricch [real name: Rodrick Wayne Moore] was the father to her son. In addition, she asked for primary custody of the child and $20k per month in child support.

In court documents, Kiser accused the rapper of being an absent father who spends more time abusing a sedative called Promethazine than hanging with his kid.

Kiser said that the rapper allegedly tried to throw her and their kid out of the home he pays for. In court documents, she claimed the artist cut her off financially despite making over $10 million last year.