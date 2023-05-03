Roddy Ricch Accused of Promethazine Abuse in Custody Battle, Alleged Baby Mama Demands $20k Per Month

Roddy Ricch is in the middle of a custody war with a woman who claims she shares a three-year-old son with the rapper — and not only does she want full custody, but she's demanding $20k per month in child support, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to legal documents, Alexandra Kiser sued the Ballin ' rapper in Los Angeles County court, accusing him of being a deadbeat dad , who reportedly spends no time with his child, abuses a sedative called Promethazine, and is allegedly trying to throw her and the kid out of the home he pays for.

“(He) is a very successful and highly paid entertainer who goes by the name of Roddy Ricch . He has a net worth of approximately $25,000,000. He commands fees of $500,000 for appearances,” the documents read.

In the filing obtained by The Blast , Kiser alleged Roddy — whose real name is Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr . — cut her off financially, despite her claiming he made $10 million last year.

"I was hurt to find out on Christmas Eve when he came back from his trip that he hadn’t gotten or planned anything for our son for Christmas," she told the court.

According to his alleged baby mama, Roddy "lives his life without any regard to his parental obligation or responsibility to spend time" with the kid. "Rodrick misses important holidays with him, including this past holiday season," Kiser said, claiming he took his pals on a lavish vacation to Dubai and the Maldives for a "pleasure trip" instead of spending quality time with their alleged child.

In the documents, she said, "he is giving minimal and inconsistent support and wants me to move out at my own expense."

Kiser claimed the rapper "has leased the house where our son and I currently live" and "now asks if I could move out by this May." She also alleged that he moved down the street into their gated community "just mere houses from us, and then tried to keep it a secret.”

“He also leased the car for me in June of 2020 as a birthday gift and now wants me to pay for that as well. Rodrick opened a bank account for me last year with his bank so that he could send support to me more easily but money has never been deposited into that account," she claimed.

But Roddy isn't just allegedly trying to boot her from the house.

Kiser claimed Roddy "regularly indulges in promethazine use" and is "gang-affiliated," which she said "are concerns for myself and our son."

She wants $20k per month in support, the court to establish paternity and sole custody of the child.

"I am now asking for the court’s help by compelling Rodrick to uphold the promise he made to me and to grant financial support from him for myself and our son. For these reasons, I am also asking for sole custody," she said.

Roddy hired Samantha Spector as his lawyer in the case. RadarOnline.com has reached out to her for comment.