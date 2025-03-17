Iconic '70s Rocker Sparks 'Deathbed' Fears After He Suddenly Pulls Out of Band's Huge Tour for Mystery 'Health Procedure' That 'Requires his Focus'
Legendary rocker Frank Beard has sparked fears for his life after pulling out of ZZ Top's tour due to health issues.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the drummer is taking a break to have a "procedure" and confirmed he will not be joining his bandmates for a string of scheduled tour dates that kicked off on March 5.
It will allow the 75-year-old to "attend to a health issue requiring his focus in the near term."
Continuing, the statement added: "(ZZ Top) has engaged fellow Texan and longtime tech member, percussionist and drummer, John Douglas, for the interim.
"Mr Douglas has maintained a close relationship with Beard and the bandmates, having served with the group in the past."
It concluded: "He is looking forward to a speedy recovery."
ZZ Top's fans were quick to share their well wishes to Beard.
One wrote: "Ugh this makes me so sad. Wishing Frank the best."
Another added: "Get well soon, legend!"
While a third chimed in: "Prayers for a successful surgery and a full recovery."
Prior to Beard joining ZZ Top in 1969, the group had only recorded one single — Salt Lick.
For over five decades, the line-up comprised Beard, vocalist/guitarist Billy Gibbons and bassist/vocalist Dusty Hill.
Fans were left devastated when Dusty passed away in 2021, at the age of 72.
One wrote: "I'm genuinely sad about this. My husband and I went to a ZZ Top concert for our first date. Oct. 1999."
Another added: "Normally I don't pay attention to celebrities dying, but this hits me right in the feels.
"I was born in the early 70's and grew up listening to ZZ Top with my dad. RIP Mr Hill."
A third commented: "Rest In Peace! What a huge loss!"
Frontman Gibbons revealed last month the band's success was inspired by Jimi Hendrix.
He said: "We toured with him in 1968. It was a real mind-bender and eye-opener, to say the least.
"As most now know, Jimi Hendrix, either consciously or subconsciously, made a decision to invent things to do with a Fender Stratocaster that it had not necessarily been intended for. He did it very well, too.
"I was 18 at the time, and somehow the organizers saw fit to book us in the hotel room across the hall to his room.
"That was convenient to ask him the obvious question: 'How do you do that?'
"I remember that this was a long time before hotels had stereos in their rooms, and each day there would be the delivery of a rather heavy and cumbersome hi-fi console player that was the size of a small Buick.
"It was dutifully installed for Hendrix to be able to listen to his favorite discs.
"The one I really remember him playing the ass off was the first Jeff Beck Group album, Truth. Hendrix was mad about it, totally OTT (over the top) about Jeff's playing."