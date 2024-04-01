Sad Final Years: 'General Hospital' Star Robyn Bernard Faced Criminal Charges for Stealing Shopping Cart and Public Intoxication Before Death
Robyn Bernard's life was a far cry from the glitz and glamour of her General Hospital days, with the actress getting caught up in legal trouble in the years before her death. Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com show Bernard faced criminal charges over a stolen shopping cart and public intoxication before her shocking passing at 64. Several tickets from 2019 listed the former Tinseltown starlet as a "transient."
As this outlet reported, the soap star's body was discovered in an open field last month. While Bernard's cause of death has not been determined, we can reveal her complicated past which might shed light on her troubled ending.
Bernard faced several charges, including a misdemeanor in 2019 for allegedly stealing a shopping cart from a local business located a little over 90 minutes from Hollywood, CA, in Riverside County.
According to the misdemeanor complaint filed in June that year, "on our about 2/23/2019, in the County of Riverside, State of California, the defendant did willfully and unlawfully possess a shopping cart and laundry cart while that cart was not located on the premises and parking lot of a retail establishment, with the intent to temporarily and permanently deprive the owner and retailer of possession of the cart."
The complaint also claimed that Bernard was "willfully and unlawfully in a public place under the influence of intoxicating liquor, drugs, and the combined influence of intoxicating liquor and drugs in such a condition as to be unable to exercise care for said defendant's own safety or the safety of others."
Bernard — known for playing Terry Brock on General Hospital in the 1980s — was issued a notice to appear by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department over the shopping cart misdemeanor. Records show that the ex-soap star failed to show to her July 17, 2019, arraignment.
An arrest warrant was issued on September 25, 2019, after she failed to appear again. In the years to follow, Bernard still faced several bench warrants stemming from the shopping cart incident, with the most recent being issued on December 20, 2023, just three months before her death.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Bernard's body was found in an open field near a 7-Eleven in San Jacinto, CA, on March 12. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the scene after receiving a death investigation call. Her time of death was listed as 4:05 AM, according to the press release.
We confirmed that the former soap actress' autopsy was performed the following day. Bernard's cause of death is pending toxicology results.