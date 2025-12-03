Robert Susa and InventHelp: Innovation, Integrity, and Opportunity for Inventors

Robert “Bob” Susa’s story with InventHelp is one of steady progress and enduring leadership. He first joined the company in November 1990 as Compliance Manager, where his focus on process transparency quickly earned him recognition. He was quickly promoted and began developing stronger internal systems to ensure inventors received fair, ethical, and clearly communicated services.

Susa’s leadership and communication skills led to further promotions, including Sales Training Manager and Sales Director, where he unified teams across InventHelp’s offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. His focus on consistency and mentoring helped create a culture built on trust, accountability, and teamwork.

Robert Susa was appointed President of InventHelp, marking a major milestone in both his personal career and the company’s evolution. Four years later, in 2012, he became Owner of InventHelp, solidifying his long-term dedication to the organization’s mission. Under his ownership, InventHelp expanded its reach, launched new educational initiatives, and introduced modern resources that connect inventors to manufacturers, retailers, and potential investors worldwide.