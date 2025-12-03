Robert Susa and InventHelp: Innovation, Integrity, and Opportunity for Inventors
Dec. 3 2025, Published 2:15 a.m. ET
For over three decades, Robert (“Bob”) Susa, President and Owner of InventHelp, has played a role in America’s invention ecosystem, helping everyday innovators evolve their ideas into market-ready products. Since joining the company in the early 1990s, Susa has helped shape InventHelp into one of North America’s most recognized invention service organizations, known for its transparency, professionalism, and unwavering support for inventors.
Under Robert Susa’s leadership, InventHelp’s mission has remained focused and clear: to provide accessible invention assistance, reliable patent resources, and professional marketing support to help independent inventors confidently pursue their creative visions.
Exploring Accessible Innovation
From the beginning of his tenure, Robert Susa has emphasized structure, education, and trust in every aspect of the invention process. Each inventor who partners with InventHelp begins with a free initial consultation designed to explain every step from patent referrals, prototype modeling services, invention websites, and more services for inventors.
InventHelp’s full-service approach provides inventors with tangible tools to move from concept to commercialization, including:
● Patent referrals to registered attorneys
● Professional Prototype Model Services
● Marketing materials and submission presentations
● Trade show and digital marketing exposure opportunities
By ensuring every step of the process is clear and supportive, Susa has built an organization where inventors focus on creativity while InventHelp handles the technical and promotional details.
Robert Susa’s Leadership: Integrity, Modernization, and Accountability
Throughout his career, Robert Susa has been a champion of transparency and ethics within the invention services industry. His leadership has driven continuous modernization at InventHelp, with new systems designed to enhance communication, compliance, and client satisfaction.
Susa spearheaded initiatives such as:
● Streamlined electronic project tracking and inventor feedback systems
● Comprehensive compliance programs for ethical standards
● Nationwide sales training emphasizing honesty and professionalism
● Technology-driven customer care to improve accountability and outcomes
Even as the invention industry evolved, Susa maintained InventHelp’s reputation for ethical business practices, leading the company through decades of growth, adaptation, and public trust.
From Compliance to Company Ownership: Robert Susa’s InventHelp Journey
Robert “Bob” Susa’s story with InventHelp is one of steady progress and enduring leadership. He first joined the company in November 1990 as Compliance Manager, where his focus on process transparency quickly earned him recognition. He was quickly promoted and began developing stronger internal systems to ensure inventors received fair, ethical, and clearly communicated services.
Susa’s leadership and communication skills led to further promotions, including Sales Training Manager and Sales Director, where he unified teams across InventHelp’s offices throughout the U.S. and Canada. His focus on consistency and mentoring helped create a culture built on trust, accountability, and teamwork.
Robert Susa was appointed President of InventHelp, marking a major milestone in both his personal career and the company’s evolution. Four years later, in 2012, he became Owner of InventHelp, solidifying his long-term dedication to the organization’s mission. Under his ownership, InventHelp expanded its reach, launched new educational initiatives, and introduced modern resources that connect inventors to manufacturers, retailers, and potential investors worldwide.
Early Life and Education
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Robert “Bob” Susa’s path to leadership began with a strong foundation in both academics and athletics. He graduated from West Allegheny Senior High School before attending Youngstown State University, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Communication.
At Youngstown State, Susa demonstrated a balance of academic achievement and athletic excellence. He was named to the Dean’s List, served as a member of the Academic Senate, and competed as a starting pitcher on the university’s baseball team.
Early Career and the Foundation of Leadership
Before joining InventHelp, Bob Susa began his professional career with Pillsbury as a Sales Representative, where he developed core skills in communication, business development, and relationship management. These early experiences in the corporate world shaped his understanding of teamwork, ethics, and strategic growth, qualities that would later define his leadership at InventHelp.
Commitment to the Inventor Community
Throughout his tenure, Robert Susa has remained deeply engaged with the inventor community, ensuring InventHelp not only provides services but also supports a broader ecosystem of innovation.
Under his leadership, InventHelp sponsored INPEX – The Invention and New Product Exposition. The event gave inventors a national platform to present their ideas to companies, investors, and manufacturers.
Susa’s leadership philosophy reflects his belief that innovation begins with opportunity. He has dedicated his career to expanding those opportunities for others, championing inventors, fostering collaboration, and turning imagination into achievement
Community Values
Beyond his corporate achievements, Robert Susa’s commitment to giving back continues to influence both his personal and professional life. Susa participates in local community programs in the Pittsburgh area, aligning InventHelp’s corporate values with a culture of integrity, education, and service. His vision mirrors the company’s mission, helping others turn potential into progress.
A Lifelong Advocate for Creative Thinking
Today, Robert (“Bob”) Susa stands as a highly experienced and respected leader in the invention industry. From compliance manager to president and owner, his career embodies persistence, innovation, and ethical leadership.
Susa continues to guide InventHelp’s evolution, ensuring the company remains a trusted resource for inventors navigating the age of technology, tools, and global innovation. His leadership demonstrates that every invention no matter how small can create lasting impact when guided by the right vision and support.
About Robert Susa
Robert “Bob” Susa is the President and Owner of InventHelp, an invention service organization headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. With over three decades of leadership experience, he has built InventHelp into a well-regarded brand supporting inventors across North America.
A graduate of Youngstown State University, Susa has combined his background in organizational communication with a deep commitment to education, innovation, and community development. His professional accomplishments highlight his lifelong dedication to helping others succeed, from students and entrepreneurs to inventors with good ideas. Under his ownership, InventHelp continues to expand its reach, integrating modern technologies and fostering an environment where innovation thrive
Final Thoughts
Robert “Bob” Susa and InventHelp reflect a long-standing commitment to American innovation, built on creativity, ethics, and opportunity. Two projects are great examples of what can happen when an inventor receives the right support at the right time. These products began as simple ideas, and with persistence and guidance they became solutions that help people in real and practical ways. Seeing inventions like these succeed is a reminder of why the work matters and why creativity deserves a clear path forward. Through over three decades of leadership and service, Susa continues to inspire both inventors and entrepreneurs to believe in their ideas and pursue them with confidence.