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Home > News > Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Trashes Donald Trump During Secret Posthumous Cameo in Larry David's New HBO Show

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Source: MEGA/@novaugustus;X

Rob Reiner trashed Donald Trump during his final ever role while playing George Washington in Larry David's new HBO show.

July 6 2026, Published 2:15 p.m. ET

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Rob Reiner trashed Donald Trump in his final ever role in Larry David's new HBO show.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late director portrayed George Washington in Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, which he filmed one month before his death.

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Reiner Had 'Last Laugh' at Trump

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picture of Rob Reiner
Source: MEGA

Reiner's cameo ensured he had the 'last laugh' against Trump, says director Jeff Schaffer.

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The show's director, Jeff Schaffer, claimed the role allowed Reiner — who was murdered alongside wife Michele Singer — to get the "last laugh" against President Trump.

Schaffer told Variety: "It's coming out on Fourth of July weekend, and if it in any way spoils a sad octogenarian’s weekend, then oh well!"

In the episode, Reiner's Washington gives a speech in which he announced he will not be seeking a third term in office, and that Congress has the power to prohibit future presidents from staying in the White House.

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Source: @novaugustus

Reiner plays George Washington in final role.

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'Lying A--hole Who Would Cheat at Golf'

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Source: MEGA

Reiner and David lay into Trump in the series.

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In response, David’s character asks: "What if there’s some a--hole in office, some narcissistic p---- who doesn't follow the Constitution?"

Reiner's Washington replies by stressing the importance of the peaceful transfer of power, to which David’s character reacts by stating that any future president who cannot admit he lost an election is a "sociopath" and an "insecure, lying a--hole who would even cheat at golf."

"He could use the presidency to enrich himself and his family. He could send troops into American cities to terrorize and even kill American citizens, all to distract from the fact that he’s friends with a pedophile," David adds.

Jimmy Kimmel also made an appearance, with his own character asking if a future president "would taketh the time to challenge anyone who dare make fun of him?"

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TV Tributes Pour in for Reiner

picture of Rob Reiner and Michele Singer
Source: MEGA

Reiner, here with wife Michele Singer, filmed his cameo one month before his death.

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The characters eventually get into an argument, which later results in physical fights.

"We're f-----,” Reiner’s Washington reacts, before the episode closes with an "In Memoriam" card honoring the late actor and filmmaker.

Reiner's appearance was kept a secret until the second episode aired Friday, July 3.

The popular Hulu series The Bear also paid tribute to Reiner during its series finale last month. In another one of his final roles, Reiner appeared as a restaurant consultant, Albert, in season 4.

While he did not appear in the fifth instalment, his character was referenced often, specifically revolving around his mentorship of line cook Ebra (Edwin Lee Gibson). Ebra even ends a phone call with Albert (who is not heard) in the finale with the epic line, "As you wish," a nod to Reiner's renowned film The Princess Bride.

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picture of Rob Reiner and Nick Reiner
Source: MEGA

Reiner's son Nick has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Reiner, 78, and Singer, 70, were found dead inside their Brentwood home on December 14.

Their son, Nick Reiner, was identified as a suspect, taken into custody and later charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance allegation involving multiple murders.

Nick pleaded not guilty to the charges, and to date, the criminal case remains ongoing. RadarOnline.com recently told how Nick, 32, has sought access to his reported $1.5 million trust fund after alleging he had been prevented from receiving money that would have allowed him to retain celebrity attorney Alan Jackson.

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