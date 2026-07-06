Rob Reiner Trashes Donald Trump During Secret Posthumous Cameo in Larry David's New HBO Show

The show's director, Jeff Schaffer, claimed the role allowed Reiner — who was murdered alongside wife Michele Singer — to get the "last laugh" against President Trump.

Schaffer told Variety: "It's coming out on Fourth of July weekend, and if it in any way spoils a sad octogenarian’s weekend, then oh well!"

In the episode, Reiner's Washington gives a speech in which he announced he will not be seeking a third term in office, and that Congress has the power to prohibit future presidents from staying in the White House.