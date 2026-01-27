EXCLUSIVE: Read Rob Reiner's Chilling Final 'Death Premonition' Words — And Discover Why War Is 'About to Break Out' Over Slain Hollywood Legend's $200Million Estate

The remark was allegedly made at a holiday bash thrown by former late-night host Conan O'Brien on Dec. 13 – the day before Reiner and 68-year-old Michele's butchered bodies were discovered at their $13million home.

Sources said Nick, 32, acted so bizarrely at the festive event that O'Brien had to urge fellow guests not to call the cops, and the three Reiners left after the parents argued with their offspring.

Hours later, the beloved Stand by Me filmmaker and his wife of 36 years were found savaged from what officials called "multiple sharp force injuries," and Nick was slapped with two counts of first-degree murder.

Before backing out of the case, the accused killer's previous lawyer, Alan Jackson, urged against "a rush to judgment," but sources claimed after the slaughter, Nick left a Santa Monica hotel room stained with blood.