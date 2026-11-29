The 62-year-old star of St. Elmo's Fire has revisited one of Hollywood's most notorious celebrity scandals in his new Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider.

Rob Lowe has revealed how Hollywood advisers urged him to remain silent as a s-x tape scandal threatened to destroy his career, leaving the actor effectively confined to his home as controversy engulfed his private life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Lowe was 24 when he was filmed engaging in sexual activity with two women, one of whom was 16. The footage became public in 1989 as he attended the Cannes Film Festival to announce his 1990 thriller Bad Influence.

Discussing the advice he received from entertainment industry figures, Lowe admitted: "I was advised by Hollywood's finest to not defend myself, so I didn't because they're the experts.

"As everything began to explode around me, I just hunkered down. Like I stayed in my house. I didn't leave my house."

A Hollywood source said: "Rob revisiting this now will be decidedly icky for a lot of people. The advice for him to become a hermit reeks of a 'cover-up' ploy, and a lot of critics will be outraged he has managed to weather this scandal and come out the other side."

Lowe's decision to withdraw from public life left even members of the actor's immediate family struggling to establish how he was coping with the fallout.