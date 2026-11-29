EXCLUSIVE: Rob Lowe Claims Hollywood Advisers Urged Him to Remain Silent Amid Adult Tape 'Cover Up'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Rob Lowe has revealed how Hollywood advisers urged him to remain silent as a s-x tape scandal threatened to destroy his career, leaving the actor effectively confined to his home as controversy engulfed his private life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 62-year-old star of St. Elmo's Fire has revisited one of Hollywood's most notorious celebrity scandals in his new Netflix documentary, Rob Lowe: The Outsider.
Rob Lowe Revisits Controversial 1989 Scandal
Lowe was 24 when he was filmed engaging in sexual activity with two women, one of whom was 16. The footage became public in 1989 as he attended the Cannes Film Festival to announce his 1990 thriller Bad Influence.
Discussing the advice he received from entertainment industry figures, Lowe admitted: "I was advised by Hollywood's finest to not defend myself, so I didn't because they're the experts.
"As everything began to explode around me, I just hunkered down. Like I stayed in my house. I didn't leave my house."
A Hollywood source said: "Rob revisiting this now will be decidedly icky for a lot of people. The advice for him to become a hermit reeks of a 'cover-up' ploy, and a lot of critics will be outraged he has managed to weather this scandal and come out the other side."
Lowe's decision to withdraw from public life left even members of the actor's immediate family struggling to establish how he was coping with the fallout.
Brother Chad Lowe Recalls Actor's Isolation
Lowe's younger brother, fellow actor Chad Lowe, 58, recalled becoming increasingly concerned about his sibling's apparent isolation as the controversy intensified.
He said: "He was so isolated that I wasn't sure. I just was hearing that it was taking a big toll, and he wasn't taking calls. And that was not normal, to not be able to reach him."
Rob, who was never criminally charged over the incident and reached an out-of-court settlement with the teenager's family, maintained he had been unaware of her age.
He also alleged attempts had been made to extract money from him in exchange for preventing the footage from becoming public.
""I'm not trying to do revisionist history, but we were in (an) over-21 bar. I'm a known film actor and had to show my ID to get in. I had no idea that one of the girls was underage," the Parks and Recreation star explained.
"They stole the tape. I knew that there was a possibility that the tape would get out. People would ask me to pay a lot of money to try to keep the tape quiet, and I was unwilling to be blackmailed. Well, I showed them, didn't I?"
Scandal Overshadows Hollywood Career
The controversy continued to overshadow Rob's professional commitments, with interviews ostensibly arranged to promote Bad Influence frequently turning into interrogations about his private life.
He said: "You'd go promote the movie, and you'd get an entire interview, and then they'd go, 'Let me just, one thing I wanna ask you.'
"I just kind of soldiered on."
'Saturday Night Live' Gave Rob Lowe Chance to Address Scandal
An opportunity to host Saturday Night Live subsequently allowed the movie star to confront the scandal through comedy.
The show's creator, Lorne Michaels, 82, had initially approached him about appearing in a sketch shortly after the footage emerged.
Rob, however, was determined to secure a more substantial role on the long-running American comedy program.
He said: "Whenever a public figure gets in trouble, Lorne Michaels comes a-callin'. They called me right after the video broke and wanted me to come on and do a bit. I said, 'Call me back when you want me to host.'"
Rob continued, "I was willing to stand in the fire and take my slings for a good laugh, and it wasn't meant as a rehabilitation. To me, it was really, I got a chance to host Saturday Night Live, which is something I'd been wanting to do forever."