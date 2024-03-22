Your tip
Missing University of Missouri Student Riley Strain's Body Recovered

Strain's body was recovered from the Cumberland River.

Mar. 22 2024, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

The body of missing college student Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said there are no signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending.

According to Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake, the missing college student's body was discovered around 7:30 AM Friday morning, after being spotted by a worker.

"The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown," the Metro Nashville Police Department said in an X post.

Drake noted "there is no other evidence to suggest anything other than" the college student fell into the river.

The medical examiner's office confirmed it was Strain. Police said a shirt, watch and other "identifying factors" helped them identify the body, according to CNN.

This is a developing story...

