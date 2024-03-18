Your tip
Riley Strain's Bank Card Found Near Cumberland River as Search for Missing College Student Continues

riley strain missing mnpdnashville pp
Source: Courtesy of family;@MNPDNashville

By:

Mar. 18 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Missing college student Riley Strain's bank card was discovered near the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Strain has been missing since March 8, when he was last seen walking through the Music City, where he was visiting, after being told to leave a local bar. The student's family confirmed the bank card belonged to their son.

riley strain missing family courtesy pic
Source: Courtesy of family

Strain was visiting Nashville at the time of his disappearance.

On Sunday, the Metro Nashville Police Department issued an update on the case of the missing college student on X.

"Riley Strain's bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River," the post read. "The search for him continues."

riley strain missing mnpdnashville
Source: @MNPDNashville

Two women discovered Strain's bank card near the Cumberland River on Sunday afternoon.

According to local news, two women, Anna Clemdening and Brandy Baenen, found the card on Sunday afternoon. Clemdening teamed up with Baenen after learning of her search on TikTok.

"I just couldn’t sit at home and not think about Riley and his family so I had to come out," Baenen said of her efforts.

The women climbed the Cumberland River embankment and began sifting through "tons of trash."

riley strain missing mnpdnashville
Source: @MNPDNashville

Strain's family confirmed the bank card belongs to him.

Clemdening and Baenen said they were looking for Strain's blue wallet or size 15 shoes. Around 12:45 P.M., they came across a bank card with the missing student's name.

"There is so much trash down there it’s so much to sift through and there’s so many pieces of clothing, shoes, bottles, cans, everything," Clemdening said. "I don’t really know how we found it. I would love to say just dumb luck divine intervention — it was just sitting there."

Metro Nashville PD also noted in a follow-up post that "no evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown available video."

Police included a video of Strain's interaction with an officer on Gay St. the night he went missing. The video showed "Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8."

Law enforcement noted, "Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min."

riley strain missing mnpdnashville
Source: @MNPDNashville

Police suspect no foul play in the ongoing search for the college student.

Authorities said "no video has been discovered that show Riley away from Gay St after the 9:52 P.M. timeframe."

While authorities have not offered information on what the bank card means for their search, Baenen and Clemdening vowed to continue their efforts.

"Something needed to be found. We found something - I don’t know if that’s something enough," Baenen said.

