Riley Strain's Bank Card Found Near Cumberland River as Search for Missing College Student Continues
Missing college student Riley Strain's bank card was discovered near the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tennessee, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Strain has been missing since March 8, when he was last seen walking through the Music City, where he was visiting, after being told to leave a local bar. The student's family confirmed the bank card belonged to their son.
On Sunday, the Metro Nashville Police Department issued an update on the case of the missing college student on X.
"Riley Strain's bank card was discovered this afternoon on the embankment between Gay St. And the Cumberland River," the post read. "The search for him continues."
According to local news, two women, Anna Clemdening and Brandy Baenen, found the card on Sunday afternoon. Clemdening teamed up with Baenen after learning of her search on TikTok.
"I just couldn’t sit at home and not think about Riley and his family so I had to come out," Baenen said of her efforts.
The women climbed the Cumberland River embankment and began sifting through "tons of trash."
Clemdening and Baenen said they were looking for Strain's blue wallet or size 15 shoes. Around 12:45 P.M., they came across a bank card with the missing student's name.
"There is so much trash down there it’s so much to sift through and there’s so many pieces of clothing, shoes, bottles, cans, everything," Clemdening said. "I don’t really know how we found it. I would love to say just dumb luck divine intervention — it was just sitting there."
Metro Nashville PD also noted in a follow-up post that "no evidence of foul play has surfaced as work continues to locate Riley Strain. On Sunday evening, Riley’s parents met with some of the detective team and received a full briefing on the work being done. They were also shown available video."
Police included a video of Strain's interaction with an officer on Gay St. the night he went missing. The video showed "Riley's brief exchange of greetings w/ Officer Reginald Young on Gay St., south of the Woodland St. Bridge, on the night of 3/8."
Law enforcement noted, "Riley did not appear distressed. Officer Young was there on a vehicle burglary call & remained on that portion of Gay St. for 45 min."
Authorities said "no video has been discovered that show Riley away from Gay St after the 9:52 P.M. timeframe."
While authorities have not offered information on what the bank card means for their search, Baenen and Clemdening vowed to continue their efforts.
"Something needed to be found. We found something - I don’t know if that’s something enough," Baenen said.