The number cruncher is expected to reveal that he didn't know the Sweatin' to the Oldies star gifted Muro more than $1million in jewelry, song lyrics he composed for a musical and other sentimental items – including his signature striped gym shorts.

The documents state Levy's testimony will likely address that 10 years prior to Richard's July 2024 death at age 76, the two would "consistently" meet every year to sign off on his insurance policy and determine if they should add or subtract valuable items that were "given away, lost, or should be removed" from the plan.

"Richard never told [Levy] he had given away any of the jewelry and that, had Richard done so, Mr. Levy would have removed those items from the insurance policy and addressed any resulting gift tax reporting obligations," reads the docs filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

What's more, just five months before his death, Simmons "affixed a note reading 'All the Same' in his own handwriting," purportedly showing he didn't give anything away, the filing asserts.