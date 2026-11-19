EXCLUSIVE: Inside Richard Simmons' Family Feud Over Missing Possessions
Nov. 19 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Richard Simmons' longtime housekeeper is being accused of pocketing his valuable possessions by the dead celeb's brother – and RadarOnline.com has uncovered the explosive evidence that will be used against her in the pair's upcoming legal brawl over the late legend's $20million fortune.
Court documents related to the fight between trust coexecutors Leonard "Lenny" Simmons and Teresa Reveles Muro show that Richard's longtime accountant, Joel Levy, is slated to testify in the scheduled 2027 trial.
Richard Simmons' $1Million Jewelry Dispute Takes New Twist as Accountant's Testimony Looms
The number cruncher is expected to reveal that he didn't know the Sweatin' to the Oldies star gifted Muro more than $1million in jewelry, song lyrics he composed for a musical and other sentimental items – including his signature striped gym shorts.
The documents state Levy's testimony will likely address that 10 years prior to Richard's July 2024 death at age 76, the two would "consistently" meet every year to sign off on his insurance policy and determine if they should add or subtract valuable items that were "given away, lost, or should be removed" from the plan.
"Richard never told [Levy] he had given away any of the jewelry and that, had Richard done so, Mr. Levy would have removed those items from the insurance policy and addressed any resulting gift tax reporting obligations," reads the docs filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
What's more, just five months before his death, Simmons "affixed a note reading 'All the Same' in his own handwriting," purportedly showing he didn't give anything away, the filing asserts.
Richard Simmons' Housekeeper Denies Stealing His Valuables Amid Bitter Family Feud
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the grieving brother believes Teresa swiped the items because she was "upset that Richard named Leonard as the beneficiary of his life insurance policy and did not include her."
Teresa has repeatedly clapped back at Leonard's claims, insisting that the disputed items were gifts and that the two brothers were practically estranged and hadn't seen each other for six years prior to the wellness coach's untimely death hours after an accidental fall at his California home.
The court filing also reveals that Teresa plans to take the stand in her own defense and "deny that she removed, concealed, or converted the missing jewelry, cash, notes and lyrics, computers, clothing [and] artwork" after Richard's death.
Richard Simmons' Bitter Estate Battle Heads to Trial With 10 Witnesses and 300 Exhibits
The anticipated legal fistfight is expected to last about six days and include the testimony of about 10 witnesses, along with more than 300 exhibits.
Richard's personal assistant, Michele Matz, is also expected to testify and claim the insurance policy detailed by Levy was "outdated," as well as provide details about the guru's "generosity and gift-giving practice."